The Welsh pubs named on list of the best beer gardens in the UK

Nation.Cymru staff

These are the Welsh watering holes which have made a prestigious list of the 30 best beer gardens in the UK.

With the sun finally set to make an appearance this Bank Holiday, travel research company Big 7 Travel has published its annual list of The Best Beer Gardens in the UK, just in time for the long weekend.

They rated everything from vibes and views to grub and booze, perfect if you’re hunting for the best spot to enjoy a pint in the sun.

Four Welsh pubs – George III Hotel in Penmaenpool, The Ferry Inn, St Dogmaels, The Bush Inn, St Hilary and The Ship Inn, Tresaith, were named amongst the hostelries that welcome a little fun time in the sunshine.

A spokesperson for Big 7 Travel said: “Nothing sums up the summertime better than enjoying a nice cold pint in a beer garden while the sun is shining.

“Whether you’ve found a hidden gem in the city or something far out in the countryside with spectacular views, the beer garden is as much a UK institution as fish and chips or a cup of tea.

“This list isn’t just for beer enthusiasts. It’s also a great way to support local businesses and explore new places. So, whether you’re a seasoned beer connoisseur or just looking for a fun day out with friends, these are the best Beer Gardens to visit in the UK.”

Coming in at number 29 on the list is the George III Hotel, Penmaenpool

List description: Situated along the shorelines of the Mawddach Estuary, The George III Hotel in Penmaenpool is home to one of Wales’ most beautiful beer gardens.

A quintessential country pub, far away from the hustle and bustle of major cities, The George III Hotel beer garden has the advantage of both mountain views to the left and lakeside views to the right.

The perfect pub to stop in for a quick pint or two after hiking or cycling some of the National Park’s trails.

At number 20 is The Ferry Inn, St Dogmaels

Frequently cited among the best pubs in Wales, The Ferry Inn in St Dogmaels is also home to one of the country’s best beer gardens.

With stunning views across the River Teifi Estuary and the surrounding Welsh countryside, visitors to the beer garden can enjoy views from more than one level.

Yes, that’s right: the beer garden has several tiered levels! With these terraces having their own heating areas, it means that they can be used year-round, while the pub also has its own private jetty, which allows people to arrive directly by boat, a truly unique touch.

Sitting at number 16 on the list is The Bush Inn, St Hilary

The Vale of Glamorgan is one of Wales’ most beautiful regions, so where better to enjoy a pint and the scenery than in one of the region’s best pubs?

The Bush Inn is a traditional Welsh village pub: a good selection of drinks, a cosy atmosphere in the winter and a relaxed atmosphere in the summer.

The beer garden has only recently undergone a complete revamp, with a gorgeous pergola and additional seating, and surrounded by the views of the Vale of Glamorgan, there are few better pubs in the region where you could spend an afternoon in the sun.

In at number 6 and rated the best pub garden in Wales is The Ship Inn, Tresaith

According to a recent study, approximately 240 pubs in the UK are called ‘The Ship’, but there is only one which makes this list due to its fantastic beer garden.

Found on the west Welsh coast overlooking Tresaith Bay and the River Saith waterfall, there are few beer gardens in the region which can compete with these stunning views.

Because it is located along the Wales Coast Path, it is a popular stop-off for hikers, cyclists, dog walkers and families, and as such, booking in advance is recommended, especially if you wish to eat there.

The views are some of the best the UK has to offer, and set right along the sands of Wales’ western coastline, it’s an incredible beer garden to enjoy some drinks in on a summer’s day.

You can explore the top 30 Best Beer Gardens in the UK HERE