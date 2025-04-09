The Welsh Sale: Prestigious art auction takes place this weekend

Stephen Price

A mammoth auction of Welsh art is to go under the hammer in Cardiff this Sunday featuring original works from some of Wales’ most celebrated artists including Kyffin Williams, Ernest Zobole, Claudia Williams and Gwilym Prichard.

The Welsh Sale which is at Rogers Jones & Co’s Cardiff saleroom includes some of the most famous and important artists of the last 100 years.

There are over forty pictures by Sir Kyffin Williams who is regarded as Wales’ best loved artists. But there also special sections devoted to many other Welsh greats, including John Elwyn and Luned Rhys Parri.

The man with the gavel, auctioneer and partner with the firm, Ben Rogers Jones described the auction as one of the most exciting he will ever conducted, the sale is expected to realise over half a million pounds on the day.

“One of the best”

Ben Rogers Jones said: “The paintings form the lion’s share of our Welsh Sale on Sunday.

“We have been holding The Welsh Sale auctions, three times per year for many years, but this has to be one of the best we have had for art – possibly the best.”

“Often the auction highlight is the Kyffin WIlliams section and whilst this section is strong, there are also museum-standard paintings for many of Wales favourite artists, including Kevin Sinnott, George Chapman, Donald McIntyre, John Elwyn, Claudia Williams and Shani Rhys James to name but a few.”

Booming market

The auctioneers say that they boast some of the highest auction prices for Welsh artists including Sir Kyffin Wiliams.

Ben added: “Yes, we hold the highest three prices for Sir Kyffin Williams. The market for Welsh art is booming and many of the record prices we have achieved have been in the last three years.”

“A few years ago, someone might have asked ‘what is Welsh art’, but it is now a genre that collectors specifically go for.

“Many of the collectors are Welsh, living in Wales or perhaps London, but new serious collectors are emerging who just love the genre. It is an exciting time for Welsh art.”

The auction takes place on Sunday, April 13 at 9.30am.

There is a public viewing to see all the artworks and more on Saturday April 12 between 11am and 2.30pm.

For more details see www.rogersjones.co.uk

