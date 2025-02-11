The Welsh sisters reshaping the future of fashion

Two sisters from Wales have launched a new project called Llai, which aims to challenge the way we think about fashion.

Lois Prys and Angharad Prys hope to change mindsets by moving away from fast fashion and embracing the slower pace of sustainable fashion.

To achieve this, the two sisters will organise workshops in schools and the local community to teach people how to mend, alter, or make their own clothes, host clothes swap events, and share practical tips on social media about how we can all slow down, shop less, and learn to love what we already have.

The highlight of the project will be an all-day Slow Fashion Event at Pontio, Bangor on the 12th of April.

The event will feature a Q&A session with three previous contestant from The Great British Sewing Bee, workshops, a mending café, a clothes swap shop and a catwalk show of upcycled clothes created by community groups, schools, and the local college.

There will also be stalls hosted by sustainable fashion brands, vintage boutiques and local charity shops.

Angharad said: “With thousands of tonnes of clothes sent to landfill sites every year, it’s time for a reset.

“We want people to think before buying new. Look at what’s already in your wardrobe and learn how to alter or mend what you already have, buy second hand or make your own clothes, so we’re kinder to the planet and our purse.”

Lois added: “We’ll also be encouraging people to support their local independent clothes shops and sustainable fashion brands that produce their garments in the UK using sustainable materials. This way, when we do choose to buy new clothes, we buy better.

“We want to help people change their mindset and slow down. Having too many clothes can be overwhelming, and you’d be surprised how much easier it is to find something to wear when you have fewer options.”

The project is funded by Menter Mon, as part of a bigger project called Cylchol promoting all aspects of a circular economy in Gwynedd and Mon.

More details at @ProsiectLlai on Instagram and @Llai on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

