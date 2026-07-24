The Welsh stargazing spots you need to visit this summer for the best views of the stars

Amelia Jones

Stargazers are being encouraged to make the most of Wales’ internationally recognised dark skies ahead of next month’s peak of the Perseid meteor shower.

Psychic World has compiled a list of some of the country’s best places to watch the night sky this summer, from national parks to secluded coastal viewpoints.

In light of this, the experts at psychic chat site Psychic World have provided a simple guide to the best sites in Wales for stargazing, including Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park

The Brecon Beacons National Park is the first region in Wales to be a Dark Sky reserve – a protected area recognised for its starry nights and nocturnal activity. From there you can see major constellations, nebulas, and the occasional meteor shower. The mountains and hills surrounding help to block out any artificial light, giving you incredibly clear and pitch-black night skies. The scenic landscapes also make for good astrophotographic opportunities!

Top spots within the park include Usk Reservoir for wide and open horizons, Llangorse Lake for low-level stargazing, and Pen y Fan for those who enjoy a good hike.

Eryri

Eryri National Park has vast expanses of undisturbed landscapes that see little to no light pollution, and on a clear night you can see major constellations like Orion, the Plough, and the North Star. It offers 2,000 square kilometers of protected terrain, creating a “buffer zone” between undisturbed darkness and encroaching pollution from cities and towns. Clean air, low population, and mountains contribute to making this an area perfect for star-gazing and planet-spotting.

Accessible and dark car parks include Llyn Geirionydd, Llyn y Dywarchen, and Pen-y-Pass.

Elan Valley Estate

Located in Mid Wales, Elan Valley Estate is a renowned 45,000-acre International Dark Sky Park, recognised for its low light pollution. It is privately owned but publicly accessible, and incredibly isolated, which makes it perfect for deep-sky observing. It’s famous for its pitch-black skies and beautiful reservoir backdrops, and offers stunning views of the Milky Way on a clear night.

Craig Goch Dam, Claerwen Dam, and Pont ar Elan are all popular spots to go and stargaze on the estate.

Viewing tips

Look out for clear skies

The most crucial part of spotting planets is having a blank canvas on which to see them. It’s no good looking for stars and constellations when the night sky is covered in clouds. Make sure to check the weather forecast ahead of when you plan to star-gaze, and avoid areas with lots of humidity and haze.

Be aware of timing

Certain times of year it will be easier to spot planets and stars; July is one of the better months because of the Earth’s placement between the Sun and the outer planets. Different times throughout the day can also make it easier to planet-spot, late evening and early dawn are excellent for visibility this time of year!

Avoid light pollution

You’re far more likely to see planets when there aren’t any city lights polluting the skies, head to the countryside and rural areas for ensured visibility.

Bring binoculars and telescopes

Though all of the places listed above provide visibility to the naked-eye, a lot of the planets currently in the sky benefit from magnification. Bringing binoculars, telescopes, and even cameras with zoom lenses can enhance the overall experience of star-gazing.

Antonella on behalf of Psychic World comments: “Astronomy and astrology are essentially interlinked. Astronomy is a natural science, studying everything in the universe beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

“Astrology is an ancient belief system that believes the movement of celestial bodies directly influences human behaviour – based on the movement of the stars and planets.

“To look up into the sky, to recognise your star up there, is to feel years of human connection in one moment. It’s the same feeling that comes from stargazing. It’s the experience of being a part of something much bigger than the self, and we can learn a lot about human nature from the movement of the planets. We feel a sense of being grounded through the study of stars and the practices of astrology.”

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