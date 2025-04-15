The Welsh takeaways in the running for Deliveroo Awards

Four Welsh takeaways are in the running to be named the best in the UK at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards honour local restaurants and takeaways who provide incredible selection and quality food in their communities.

The 2025 awards feature both regional and national categories which will be broken down into a total of 65 accolades, split across cuisine-led categories and themed categories.

In Wales there are four takeaways shortlisted in their own individual categories.

All of them are in the Welsh capital and they are:

Best Fish & Chips – Albany Fish Bar – Cardiff

Best Indian & Nepalese – Chai Street – Cardiff

Best Middle Eastern – Lyalena Lounge – Cardiff

Best Pizza – Calabrisella – Cardiff

The delivery app has recruited a guest judge with arguably one of the most discerning palates on the planet – Celebrity Masterchef finalist, TV personality, culinary school graduate, and the daughter of multi-Michelin star restaurant royalty, Tilly Ramsay.

Celebrating the best local restaurants that have had rave reviews on the app, fellow judges experts include Deliveroo’s CEO and Founder Will Shu and esteemed food critic and returning judge, Jimi Famurewa.

Tilly Ramsay said: “I can’t wait to take my taste buds on a tour as I rate some of the most loved local eats from around the UK and Ireland as part of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards. The shortlist of restaurants looks epic and I’m excited to get stuck into deliberating the dishes for the top title, Independent Restaurant of the Year, with my co-judges.”

“It’s also a huge honour to be supporting the next generation of restaurateur talent as part of the Rising Star award – as a recent culinary school graduate and someone still early in my career, it feels very special to celebrate new and exceptional talent in the food industry!”

On recruiting Tilly Ramsay as the newest Deliveroo Restaurant Awards judge, Will Shu, CEO & Founder at Deliveroo said: “The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards is about championing the local restaurants who provide incredible selection and quality food in their communities. These restaurants are the beating heart of our towns and cities and they obsess over making sure every food delivery is a special moment for our customers – that’s something worth celebrating.

We’re excited to have Tilly Ramsay join our judging panel this year – whilst her family history has no doubt helped hone her tastes, it’s great to be working with the next generation of food talent. Make sure you vote for your favourite restaurants if you want to see them take home a title.”

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards celebrate and recognise the very best and most-loved restaurants across the country – from local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes and flavours in between, with 65 award categories in total, including 50 regional cuisine-led awards and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award. As well as the ‘Rising Star Award’, other new categories introduced this year celebrating pioneers in the industry include the ‘Lifetime Achievement’, ‘Changing the Game’, and ‘Role Model’ awards.

Takeaway fans can cast their vote for UK and Ireland’s most loved restaurants in their local area at deliveroorestaurantawards.com

Voting closes on 9th May at 11:59PM. Customers who vote will be automatically entered into a draw to win £150 in Deliveroo credit.

The winners of the Deliveroo 2025 Restaurant Awards will be announced via Deliverooo’s social channels on 28th May 2025.

