The Welsh TikTokers putting Wales on the map

Welsh content creators – Charly Anne, Ieuan and their friends Cory, Leah and Emily – have become internet sensations for their light-hearted food and lifestyle content.

Known as the “Welsh Five” on TikTok, the group have amassed a large and dedicated following, with Cory’s follower count reaching more than 500k, Charly Ann’s nearly 800K, and Ieuan’s close to 900K.

Dubbed ‘National Welsh treasures’ by fans, the TikTok stars from Barry are proudly representing Wales on the platform.

Welsh representation

Welsh TikTok fans are celebrating the representation. One user commented: ‘I am so proud to be Welsh because of you guys’.

But the ‘Welsh five’ aren’t just appealing to the Welsh, they are drawing in viewers from all over the world.

The group recently captured widespread attention during their viral trip to New York City.

Their videos – which featured them sampling American foods, showing large shopping hauls and sightseeing – charmed viewers from all over the world, but specifically established a devoted American following.

American fans commented: ‘You are becoming famous in American, honey.’

‘As a native New Yorker, your infectious joy resonates’.

Another fan said: ‘Cory, Charly, Ieuan, Leah, Emily take NYC is the best thing I’ve watched all year.’

Under a video where Charly celebrates reaching 700 thousand followers, a fan affectionately wrote: ‘The Americans loving the Welsh’.

Thanks to their content, many of their American followers are gaining newfound curiosity about Wales.

And it seems for some American fans, the ‘Welsh five’ have put Wales on the map.

As one of their viewers wrote: ‘Enjoying watching those 5 welsh folk eating their way through Manhattan while also enjoying watching Americans discover that Wales is a whole separate country.’

Their success has encouraged a surge of interest in Wales, with international followers asking about Welsh accents, culture and food across the five’s social media accounts.

A viewer from Canada commented: ‘Love your videos and learning more about Wales.’

