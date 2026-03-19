The Welsh town named one of the most underrated places in Europe

A Welsh town has been chosen as one of the most underrated places in Europe by the travel experts at Time Out.

In the travel guide’s most underrated destinations in Europe for 2026, Welsh town Machynlleth is the only location in Wales to make their list of hidden gems away from the crowds.

According to Time Out, which names the Welsh town its best winter escape: ‘Machynlleth seems like another picturesque Welsh market town with warm smiles and almost obligatory hills. But look closer, and you’ll find something truly special.

‘For a start, the nature isn’t just your bog-standard valley; that’s the UNESCO-protected Dyfi Biosphere we’re talking about, a treasure trove of marshes, woodlands, waters, and wildlife.

‘Mach holds a vital place in Welsh history, as it was here that Owain Glyndŵr set up parliament in 1404 as the last true Prince of Wales. Throw in a celebrated annual comedy festival and a contemporary art museum in a chapel, and you’ve got a treat’.

Time Out tip: The Centre for Alternative Technology is a love letter to innovation and has fascinated visitors for decades.

Time Out reasons that more unsung destinations are proving popular with travellers.

‘In 2026, European travel is shifting fast. We’ve seen overcrowding, overheating and plenty of anti-tourism measures across the continent – and as a result, travellers are actively seeking out quieter, lesser-known destinations away from the tourist crowds.

‘This list has been updated for 2026 by Time Out’s global network of local experts who have been to every single destination featured (often multiple times), highlighting destinations that are not only overlooked, but genuinely worth visiting right now. We’ve got alternative Scandinavian city breaks, remote islands only accessible by ferry, and destination dupes for some of Europe’s hottest beach holidays, from the Algarve to the Amalfi Coast.

‘Why travel to underrated destinations in 2026?

‘Sure, we love the classics for a reason. But if you’ve ever queued an hour for a pastry, spent your day’s budget on a coffee or had to book a museum three months in advance, you’ll know why more and more of us are searching for under-the-radar breaks: it’s the crowds. In fact, in some cities – the likes of Amsterdam, Venice, Barcelona – overtourism is so bad, they’ve been forced to clamp down on crowds with anti-tourism measures, from daily visitor limits to outright bans on new hotels. If you’re coming up against these, then we’d say that’s a pretty good reason to head somewhere that actually wants your tourism in 2026.’

Europe’s most underrated destinations at a glance

💸 Best cheap city break: Plovdiv, Bulgaria

⛱️ Best alternative beach holiday: Terracina, Italy

🏔️ Best for Alpine scenery: Villach, Austria

🥾 Best outdoorsy adventure: Gerês, Portugal

❄️ Best winter escape: Machynlleth, Wales

📸 Best Scandi city break: Gothenburg, Sweden

See the full list of the most underrated locations in Europe HERE