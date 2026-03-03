The Welsh village named one of the UK’s most fairytale-like locations

From cobblestone streets and colourful cottages to medieval castles and enchanting forest walks, the UK is packed with destinations that feel straight out of a storybook. But which towns and villages have been named the most fairytale-like of them all?

To find out, new research has analysed 40 towns and villages across the UK using key ‘fairytale’ indicators, including historic buildings, proximity to castles and nearby forest walks, as well as remoteness measured by population size and distance to major airports.

The research has revealed there was one location in Wales which looked and felt like it most belonged in a fairytale.

Beddgelert took second place in the UK list, a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Eryri National Park. The village is home to just 450 residents and 115 listed buildings, giving it a timeless feel.

The folk tale of the faithful hound “Gelert” is often associated with the village. But the raised mound in the village called ‘Gelert’s Grave’ was built by David Pritchard, a late 18th-century landlord of the Goat Hotel. He created it in order to encourage visitors and it still remains popular attraction.

The village is actually named after an early Celtic Christian missionary and leader named Saint Gelert (Celert or Cilert) who settled here early in the 8th century

Also popular is Dinas Emrys, a fortress ruin woven into legend as the site where the red dragon triumphed, giving Beddgelert an extra sense of mysticism. Famous as the mythical site where Merlin prophesied the victory of the red dragon (Wales) over the white dragon (Saxons). It features ruins of a 5th-century stronghold associated with King Vortigern and a 13th-century stone tower.

Just ahead of Beddgelert was Hawkshead in the Lake District, which was crowned the UK’s most fairytale-like destination.

This charming, car-free market village is home to just 519 residents and is located 75 miles from the closest major airport (Manchester), giving it a peaceful, close-knit atmosphere that feels a world away from the pace of modern life.

Rich in heritage, the village is characterised by whitewashed cottages, narrow cobbled lanes, and 69 listed buildings that preserve its historic charm. Surrounded by spectacular scenery, Hawkshead also boasts 124 forest walks within three miles, while the majestic Wray Castle can be explored less than four miles away, making for a perfect storybook setting.

Keswick comes third, the second Lake District location to rank in the top three. With 115 nearby forest walks for visitors to explore and 51 listed buildings within the town, Keswick is a destination that blends natural beauty with storybook charm.

Oban, the ‘Gateway to the Isles’, takes fourth place. Located on Scotland’s picturesque west coast, the town is steeped in history with a whopping 555 listed buildings, from its harbour walls to its many churches. Over 50 miles from Glasgow airport, Oban feels wonderfully removed from the everyday, and is also just 1.6 miles away from the stunning ruins of Dunollie Castle, telling tales of medieval Scotland.

Tobermory completes the top five. A remote and colourful corner of the Isle of Mull, it’s the town’s brightly painted harbour houses that look like something from a postcard. Just five miles away, Glengorm Castle, now a hotel, offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic and Outer Hebrides, while 12 nearby forest walks allow visitors to explore Mull’s rugged coastline and enchanting landscapes.

Hay-On-Wye in Powys came eighth in the list.

Methodology

To identify the UK’s fairytale towns and villages researchers analysed towns and villages across the UK based on a range of key ‘fairytale’ indicators. Each metric was chosen to reflect the elements that make a destination feel enchanting, from historic character to picturesque scenery.

A seed list of 40 places based on travel and news articles was created. They were then ranked them based on the following metrics to establish the top 10 most fairytale-like destinations:

