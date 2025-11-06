The Welshman who created the Daleks to be celebrated in one-off Doctor Who special

The Welshman who invented the Daleks is to be celebrated in the next Doctor Who Magazine Special Edition.

The writer, who was born and raised in Cardiff, is the subject of the first in a new series called Doctor Who: Legends.

“Terry Nation is the first member of what is essentially DWM’s hall of fame,” says editor Marcus Hearn. “We think a tribute to Nation is long overdue, because he’s probably the show’s most influential and underrated writer. Everyone knows he gave us the Daleks, but he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for being the first person to unleash the full potential of Doctor Who. He devised the format for the most successful stories, and it’s still the blueprint, more than 60 years later.”

The all-new content includes previously unpublished interviews, deep dives into all of Nation’s Doctor Who stories, and extracts from scripts that never made it to the screen.

The issue is lavishly illustrated with rare and unseen images, including pictures from the Nation family’s collection.

Highlights include:

• Terry Nation reflects on Doctor Who, Survivors and Blake’s 7 in a previously unpublished interview conducted in 1991

• An exclusive interview with Rebecca and Joel Nation, in which they remember growing up with their famous father

• Doctor Who writer and former showrunner Steven Moffat pays tribute to Terry Nation and revisits an overlooked Dalek story

• Lost scenes from some of Terry Nation’s greatest scripts are brought to life with fresh analysis and new artwork

• Kevin Jon Davies describes childhood meetings with Terry Nation in the 1970s

• The story of Nation’s entire career from the 1950s to the 80s, including details of his contributions to Out of the Unknown, The Saint, The Avengers and other classics

• Every Terry Nation film, television and radio credit, compiled for the first time

• A previously unpublished interview with Nation’s friend and former agent, Beryl Vertue

• The script-to-screen development of every Terry Nation Doctor Who story, including details from newly-discovered notes and drafts

• Plus more

Doctor Who: Legends – Terry Nation is available from Panini and news retailers from today (Thursday 6 November), priced £9.99. A digital edition will also be available from Pocketmags priced £8.99.