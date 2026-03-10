The winner of the Welsh bookshop of the year has been named

A seaside book retailer has been named the winner of the best bookshop in Wales.

Griffin Books in Penarth will now compete against eight other shops for the ultimate crown of The Independent Bookshop of the Year during The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House in London in May.

Selected by the judges from 76 finalists announced last month, the award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates those bookshops that continue to draw book lovers to towns and cities across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The overall winner, announced on Monday 11th May, receives a cheque for £5,000 from Gardners, and will go on to compete for Book Retailer of the Year.

Griffin Books is the Wales winner for the fourth time in six years – testament to its consistent success and constant renewal.

There was a big step forward in 2025 when a unit became available next door, creating a new space dedicated to children and teens while freeing up room in the main shop for more adult titles and non-book items. Bolstered by events, subscriptions, schools activity and much more, sales rose by nearly a third in 2025.

Griffin Books is a small independent bookshop located in the seaside town of Penarth, south Wales. In addition to their carefully curated range of stock, the shop is well known for their busy programme of author events featuring a line-up of household names as well as platforming some incredible local Welsh talent.

They also run six book clubs for all ages, offer bespoke book subscriptions and hold a weekly storytime for toddlers, and actively partner with other independent businesses and supporting local good causes.

Ruth Gardner, Gardners’ UK sales manager, said: “Independent bookshops are the heart of our literary communities, inspiring readers, championing new voices, and keeping the magic of books alive. Their passion and dedication to making reading more accessible and meaningful for all should be celebrated. We’re proud to recognise their remarkable impact and warmly congratulate this year’s Independent Bookshop of the Year Regional and Country Winners in this highly regarded award.”

Meryl Halls, managing director of Booksellers Association, said: “As we celebrate the National Year of Reading in the UK, the role independent bookshops play in championing authors, inspiring reading for pleasure and bringing communities together has never been more important and relevant. From unrivalled curation to unparalleled welcoming spaces for readers of all ages, they sit at the heart of their local communities and our national culture. It’s fantastic to see revealed this year’s regional and country winners – whose passion, creativity and commitment reflect the very best of the immeasurable value independent bookshops bring across the UK and Ireland.”

Join the conversation by following The British Book Awards on Instagram, and The Bookseller on X/Twitter and

Instagram, using the hashtag: #BritishBookAwards.

THE REGIONAL WINNERS

East England

The Book Hive | Norfolk

Ireland

The Secret Bookshelf | County Antrim

London

Backstory | Balham

Midlands

The Rabbit Hole | Brigg

North England

Truman Books | Farsley, Leeds

Scotland

Book Lovers Bookshop | Edinburgh

South-East England

P&G Wells | Winchester

South-West England

FOLDE Dorset | Shaftesbury

Wales

Griffin Books | Penarth

About The British Book Awards

The British Book Awards aka ‘the Nibbies’ has been the leading awards for the book trade since 1990. The awards affirm, connect and energise all who have a hand in creating books and all who read them, by showcasing the authors and illustrators who have stirred our hearts and imaginations, and the industry behind the scenes who have brought them to readers. Judged by leading industry experts, authors, journalists and celebrities it is regarded as ‘the BAFTAs of the book trade’. For more information, visit: www. thebookseller.com/the-british-book-awards/the-british-book-awards-2026