Nation Cymru staff

‘The Wizard of Prog’ is set to visit Wales as part of a 2027 tour featuring The English Rock Ensemble.

On his 77th birthday, keyboard player extraordinaire Rick Wakeman CBE announced that he and the English Rock Ensemble will be touring the UK in February and March 2027 with his The Wizard Of Prog – Ultimate Highlights Concert Tour.

2027 will see the band complete its longest tour of the UK to date. However, while past shows have focused on a complete album, the setlist this time will feature a broad sweep across Rick’s classic back catalogue, featuring live tracks that are fan favourites the world over.

Audiences can expect to hear extracts from his epic concept albums like Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and The Myths & Legends of King Arthur & The Knights Of The Round Table and other solo work, as well as music he recorded with YES – and of course, a few surprises along the way!

The band line-up will be the same as 2025’s Return Of The Caped Crusader Part 2 tour, with Rick leading them from the keyboards, brilliantly supported by Jesse Smith (lead vocals), Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals), Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums) and backing vocalists Sara Davey, Jo Goldsmith-Eteson and Jo Marshall.

Fans are promised a magical night of music spanning over 50 years of the Wizard Of Prog’s stellar career, brought bang-up-to-date by a group of spell-binding musicians whose alchemy on stage is irresistible.

“All tours are special, but this one is really very special,” Rick promises. “I can’t exactly tell you why, but trust me… it is!”

Richard Wakeman is an English keyboardist and composer best known for his multiple tenures in the progressive rock band Yes and for his prolific solo career, which has spanned six decades.

His most successful and acclaimed albums are his first three progressive rock concept albums–The Six Wives of Henry VIII (1973), the UK number-one Journey to the Centre of the Earth (1974), and The Myths and Legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table (1975).

AllMusic describes Wakeman as a “classically trained keyboardist extraordinaire who plied his trade with Yes and developed his own brand of live spectacular in a solo act.”

Wakeman’s subsequent career is characterised by its vast productivity and stylistic diversity, with a discography exceeding 100 solo albums.

In addition to music, Wakeman is a well-known media personality, recognised for his appearances on television shows such as Live at Jonguleurs, Countdown and Watchdog, and as a regular on the BBC comedy series Grumpy Old Men. He has published three books, presented a Saturday morning radio show on Planet Rock from 2005 to 2010, and has a podcast. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Yes in 2017, and was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to music and broadcasting in 2021.

Tickets are on sale for the Cardiff concert now.

Buy tickets for other venues here.