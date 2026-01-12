The WWI refugees who found hope in a Welsh chapel – and the pianist bringing their story back to life

An internationally renowned pianist is set to bring a forgotten First World War refugee story back to life in a concert in north Wales.

Llŷr Williams, who hails from Pentrebychan near Wrexham, will perform a piece by acclaimed composer Brian Hughes, inspired by the Belgian families who fled the German army’s destruction and found sanctuary in Rhosllannerchrugog.

The work, Prelude and Fugue on Louvaine, will be performed at the Bangor Music Festival at the city’s Pontio Arts Centre on Saturday. February 14, and Sunday, February 15.

It is rooted in the true story of refugees from the devastated Belgian city of Louvain who were housed in Bethlehem Chapel in Rhos, a place that holds personal meaning for both men.

The composer and the pianist are linked by family connections as well as music. Brian went to school with Llŷr’s father, Gwyn, who is also a noted poet.

The emotionally-charged piece will be played alongside other new works written for the virtuoso pianist.

Among them will be a work called Contrasts, which Llŷr performed for the first time at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham last August, as well as music composed by Richard Elfyn Jones, Geraint Lewis and Rhian Samuel

Brian, who was born in Ponciau and now lives in Gresford, said: “I’ve known Llŷr for many years and I’ve followed his career with great interest.

“He is a world-class pianist and it is a pleasure to compose music for him and to have it performed by Llŷr.”

On the inspirations for Prelude and Fugue on Louvaine, Brian said: “Refugees from that city of culture found their way to Rhosllannerchrugog and were housed in Bethlehem Chapel, where Dr Caradog Roberts was organist.

“He published the hymn tune ‘Louvaine’ in 1916, and it forms the basis of this prelude and fugue. Llŷr is a member of the chapel too which makes it an apt choice to perform.”

First staged in 2000, Gŵyl Gerdd Bangor (Bangor Music Festival) has commissioned more than 175 new pieces of music and premiered more than 50 other compositions.

Launching this year’s programme the festival’s Artistic Director, Guto Pryderi Puw, said the theme of the 2026 festival is Perthnasau (Relationships).

Guto added: “Llŷr is an exceptional pianist who is highly regarded on stages world-wide for the expressive and communicative nature of his interpretations and we are extremely pleased to be welcoming him to the festival for the first time.

“Through his recital, the touching story behind Brian Hughes’ composition can only demonstrate the kind of close relationships that can be forged between mankind whatever their backgrounds, and it’s as relevant today as it was over a century ago.”

Llyr himself is also looking forward to his festival debut.

He said: “As most of my repertoire consists of pieces written between say 1800 and 1950 people don’t realise that I also enjoy contemporary music.

“It’s often difficult to find the link between music and the mainstream composers so as not to make it seem tagged-on.

“In this programme however I have a great opportunity to explore and share with the audience repertoire from some of the most interesting Welsh contemporary composers.”

Compositions

In keeping with the festival’s tradition Guto said that five new compositions have been commissioned this year.

“Two of the festival commissions by Lowri Mair Jones and Nicholas Olsen, will be performed by Ensemble CGWM (Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias) amongst pieces by composers William Mathias and Rhian Samuel at a concert at the Pontio Studio at 1pm on February 14.

“The other three commissions will be performed on the festival’s second day while a further six pieces, composed by Bangor University students, will be performed for the first time during the weekend.”

The festival also features pre-concert talks, workshops and informal performances at various locations in the Pontio centre.

Commissions by Lowri Mair Jones and Nicholas Olsen will deal with the relationships between two nations and the relationship in an arranged marriage, respectively.

Other pieces in the concert include the Zodiac Trio by William Mathias, with each of its movements being dedicated to a close friend, and Rhian Samuel’s Ribbons and Streamers II.

This will be followed by a post-concert talk with the featured composers, chaired by Guto Pryderi Puw.

New Music Ensemble

Young musicians from Canolfan Gerdd William Mathias (CGWM) will perform a variety of music in Pontio’s Bar Ffynnon from 3pm and the Bangor New Music Ensemble will present works by university composition students at Pontio’s public spaces from 4pm.

Rhiannon Mathias will chair a pre-concert talk at 6pm with featured composers Brian Hughes, Richard Elfyn Jones, Geraint Lewis and Rhian Samuel.

Earlier in the day Marie-Claire Howarth will hold Camau Cerdd/Steps in Music workshops that introduces music to children aged from six months to three years old and older youngsters aged between four and seven years old. The 45-minute sessions will be held at various times during the morning.

Flute workshop

At 11am on Saturday, February 14 at Bangor University’s Mathias Hall there will be a flute workshop with Richard Craig and student performers from Bangor University and CGWM.

On Sunday, February 15, at Pontio’s Studio, the celebrated flautist Richard Craig will join Electroacoustic Wales to explore the compositions that he has commissioned and creatively collaborated over the years, including pieces containing live flute and computer generated electronic sounds.

The concert, which starts at 3pm, will feature new music by Welsh composers Bethan Morgan-Williams, Tristan Rhys Williams and PhD student Alice Priggen, together with pieces by international composers James Dillon (Scotland), Egidija Medekšaitė (Lithuania), Cecilia Pereyra and María Cecilia Villanueva (both Argentina), Patricia Alessandrini (USA), and by Richard Craig himself.

More information about the festival are available online at bangormusicfestival.org.uk Tickets are available online from the Pontio website www.pontio.co.uk or the Box Office on 01248 382828.