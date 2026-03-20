The young band who have recorded an anthem inspired by Neville Southall

Channelling Oasis, Kasabian and Super Furry Animals, young Welsh band Bollt have recorded a raucous rock ‘n’ roll anthem inspired by Wales legend Neville Southall.

Arbediad Campus (Great Save!) is released today via Jigcal Records and we think it’s remarkable – not only in its supercharged anthemic intent but that it was a recorded by school kids in Year 7 at Ysgol Plasmawr in Cardiff.

And that’s not meant to be in anyway patronising. If you heard this track in isolation, with no prior knowledge of who they were, you would surmise it was recorded by a band at the top of their game. It’s that good.

Too young to have known Welsh goalkeeping legend Neville Southall in his prime, its thanks to the boys’ dads for introducing them to clips of Southall pulling off a string of sensational saves for Wales and his club Everton that Arbediad Campus was created.

“We all play football for Clwb Cymric and we attend all the Welsh matches,” says bass player Deio. “Our dad’s are football coaches and told us of Southall. His youtube saves are insane. He’s a legend of Welsh football and was the GOAT for years. He also seems very cool.”

The band, Morus – Singer, Gwern – Guitar, Caio – Drums, Deio – Bass, are four friends who met in primary school (‘Well, Nursery school actually!’ laughs Deio) . We play football and rugby for the same club and we moved up to high school together in September.

“We’re in our first year (year 7) and we started to pick up some instruments in the clwb jamio (jamming club) and one thing led to another.”

Describing their music under the broadchurch of ‘rock’, they say that they can all sing a bit and harmonise, ‘and we enjoy rock and we enjoy melodies’, adds Deio.

Citing their main influence as Oasis, Deio points out they are also big fans of Gorillaz and Super Furry Animals. “Some of us are off to see them both live in the next few months,” he says.

Performing at school gigs and ‘recently in front of some Japanese visitors – they seemed to enjoy it!’ Bollt recently won a battle of the bands hosted by Radio Tafod

For the future Bollt are hoping lots of new fans get to hear their debut single – not least Welsh goalkeeping legend himself, Neville Southall.

“We hope he likes it!” says Deio.

Find out more about Bollt via their Instagram page @bolltband