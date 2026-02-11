Theatr Brycheiniog promises drama, dance and daring adventures

Adam Johannes

Brecon’s Theatr Brycheiniog is set to light up March with a packed programme of drama, dance, film and local talent that promises something for everyone.

From world-class ballet and opera to thrilling adventure films, there’s plenty to keep audiences entertained as springtime starts to arrive.

Kicking off the month, the Royal Ballet & Opera’s Giselle will be screened on 3 March. This beloved romantic classic tells a haunting tale of love and loss, brought to life with stunning choreography that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It’s the perfect start to a month filled with artistic adventure.

Theatre lovers will be delighted when NT Live returns on 12 March with The Audience, starring Dame Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II.

This Olivier and Tony Award®-winning production, directed by Stephen Daldry, inspired Netflix’s hit series The Crown. Captured live from London’s West End in 2013, it remains one of NT Live’s most-watched shows, and audiences in Brecon will have the chance to experience it on the big screen.

Adventure enthusiasts won’t want to miss the BANFF Mountain Film Festival: Red Film Programme on 6 March. This breathtaking collection of films takes viewers on global journeys across mountains, rivers and remote wildernesses.

From climbing and skiing to kayaking and biking, these films celebrate the human spirit of adventure, and there are plenty of free prize giveaways at the screenings.

Local creativity also takes centre stage. On 11 March, inclusive theatre company Theatr Wildcats presents The Weird and Wonderful Talents of Theatr Wildcats, while the annual Sir John Lloyd Lecture: Soil and Surface on 13 March explores Welsh landscapes, history and the fascinating stories hidden beneath our feet.

Dance

Dance fans are in for a treat on 19 March, when Richard Chappell Dance presents MWYHAU / AMPLIFY. This mixed-bill evening showcases Wales’s most exciting choreographic voices and highlights the local dance community.

The programme features an excerpt from Chappell’s new production, Us Folk, blending ballet, contemporary dance and improvisation, with music by Cardiff electronic duo Larch and a special collaboration with the Aberhonddu Male Choir.

Works by Welsh choreographers Martha MacMillan and Sanea Singh, plus performances by young dancers from Mid Wales Dance Academy, round out the show.

Later in March, the critically acclaimed dark comedy Meet Fred makes its Brecon debut. Created by award-winning inclusive theatre company Hijinx, the show follows Fred, a puppet struggling to live an ordinary life while fighting for independence.

With performers with and without learning disabilities and autism, the production offers a mix of hilarity and heart, marking its 10th anniversary UK tour.

Rounding off the month, audiences can enjoy The Band of The Prince of Wales with A Celtic Connection on 26 March, and the ever-popular Chuckl Comedy Club Night featuring Milton Jones on 28 March.

Fancy a bite before the show? Theatr B! Café serves snacks, small plates and drinks throughout the day.

With such a variety of screenings, performances and events, Theatr Brycheiniog promises a March full of imagination, inspiration and unforgettable moments.

For tickets and information, call 01874 611622 or visit the Theatr Brycheiniog website.