Theatre celebrates its playwriting scheme for young writers

A special event will be hosted this week to celebrate the work of young writers.

Sherman Theatre will host a special event on Friday 16 January 2026 to celebrate the work of its Introduction to Playwriting scheme, which has supported more than 50 writers aged 15-18 since 2022.

All participants from the scheme from its launch will be invited to enjoy live performances showcasing some of the young playwrights’ work, an audio installation exhibiting audio dramas from the company’s Listen Up! Acts I, II and III projects and the premiere screening of five short films developed from scripts they’ve written, presented alongside the live performances.

The audio dramas and short films will be made available to the public on Sherman Theatre’s website after the event.

Sherman Theatre’s Introduction to Playwriting scheme offers young people aged 15 -18 a free opportunity to explore and develop their creative writing skills.

It began in 2018, with the support of the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation. The first phase ran until 2022, at which point The Moondance Foundation became the funding partner for a further three years of activity.

Through the programme, the company has made a huge investment in the development of young writers in Wales, equipping them with tools, connections and the belief that playwriting is a career they can pursue.

Since its inception, Introduction to Playwriting has given young writers unprecedented access to Welsh writers and creatives, the chance to have their work performed by professional actors and numerous opportunities to experience, first hand, the power of new writing through the Sherman’s Studio and Main House productions.

Announcing the celebratory event, Francesca Pickard, Sherman Theatre’s Head of Creative Engagement, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has helped to shape and deliver Introduction To Playwriting, especially our regular tutors who have led the programme with such commitment and kindness.

“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to The Moondance Foundation whose generosity has allowed us to imagine a truly ambitious and unique programme.

“Last but not least, this event is to thank all the brilliant young writers who have joined us, whether for one satellite hub, or three years of weekly workshops.”

Julia Barry, the company’s Chief Executive, said: “Sherman Theatre is committed to both nurturing Welsh and Wales-based talent and ensuring that anyone can pursue a career in the arts regardless of background.

“Introduction to Playwriting has allowed us to deliver on both of those commitments, having been free of charge and open access since its inception in 2018.

“This event gives us a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the scheme’s success while showcasing some of the fruits of all these young writers’ labours.”