Theatre review: Relay by Leila Navabi

Elena Gower

How far would you go to give your friends their greatest wish? How do you sustain a dream when it seems the odds aren’t in your favour? And what exactly is shared motherhood?

Relay, directed by Elan Issac, was named “Best of the Fest” by The Guardian, and is the true story of how Leila Navabi and her partner started a family, with one of their best friends as the sperm donor and his boyfriend supporting them through it all.

This show is a heartfelt story about dreams, hope and the importance of chosen family. Armed with a ruby red keytar, and oodles of glitter eyeshadow, Leila Navabi is an instantly eye-catching one-woman comedy dynamo, armed with cutting wit, and fabulous hair.

Relay race

At the beginning of the show, it is difficult to see where the title comes from, but as it progresses, we see the metaphor take on various meanings. The relay race between fertility clinics and difficult decision making and back again, the to-ing and fro-ing between wishing and reality, but most importantly the constant support of friends who are always ready to “tag in” to lend a helping hand, and to pass on their love.

It is also referencing the strength and patience it takes to keep running the race of chasing a dream, despite the odds being against you. That you should always keep going, because there will always be someone there waiting to take on your challenges together.

Personal

As the story progresses, the audience are made to feel like one of these friends of hers being told the story over one of the many brunches they share, as Navabi has a true gift for storytelling.

Her performance is deeply honest and personal, and her story is sincere, although at times quite challenging. She stands before the audience holding it all together, or at the very least, giving us a very convincing portrayal of someone who is. Although very comedic, the story being told is anything but easy. There are highs and lows throughout, and you are never quite sure how things will resolve.

The show leaves room for the audience to process the difficult nature of the journey, flowing from one emotional depth to another seamlessly, whilst making them laugh and cry every step of the way.

Multi-media

The distinctive bunch of characters in this tale are brought to life by life-sized cartoon cutouts on wheels. As you are settling comfortably into your seat before the performance, the intrigue and anticipation builds as to what these curious figures could possibly represent… They are always on stage and never too far away, always ready to step in to help out within a scene.

Alongside these cute cutouts, one of the things that stands out most about this production is the use of multi-media. There is a projector screen behind the actor animating the story being told. I particularly enjoyed the slideshow about trying to find a sperm donor being compared to a game of top trumps.

These humorous animated drawings of different characters tie the story together as a unique visual experience. This original art style is reminiscent of a combination of crayon doodles and modern comics, creating a playful atmosphere. It echoes that of singing into a hairbrush in front of the mirror as a teenager and pretending to be a rock star. Although, with her (did I mention?) fabulous punk rock hair, Leila Navabi truly embodies her inner Freddie Mercury.

Music

With such a minimal set, the combination of songs and storytelling is ample entertainment. Full of memorable tunes and clever jokes, there is something in this show for everyone. Between angsty pop-rock songs, and tender love songs, you are never left feeling bored.

This show makes you laugh and cry, and leaves you feeling hopeful about your own dreams and desires. If Leila Navabi and her friends were able to achieve their wish against all odds, why shouldn’t you be able to do the same?

Relay is on in Beside at the Pleasance Courtyard at 15:35 until the 25th of August.

Relay is produced in in partnership with The Sherman Theatre and TEAM.

