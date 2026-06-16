Theme park celebrates 10th anniversary of UK’s first solar-powered ride

Nation.Cymru staff

A much-loved visitor attraction in Wales has celebrated the 10th anniversary of its trailblazing solar-powered theme park ride.

The ever popular park is celebrating a major green milestone as its pioneering Solar Splash water ride marks 10 years splashing guests.

Located just five miles from Bangor, GreenWood Family Park made national headlines in 2016 when it launched the Solar Splash – the UK’s first solar-powered water ride. A decade later, the attraction remains a shining example of how sustainability and family thrills can go hand in hand.

Powered by a 576-panel solar array, the ride uses renewable power to lift boats uphill before sending riders cascading down a choice of water chutes – dramatically reducing reliance on conventional electricity and proving that greener tourism can still deliver big excitement.

Perhaps even more impressively, the water used to carry riders down its three slides is also sourced onsite, thanks to the park’s very own 250ft borehole drilled deep beneath Eryri National Park.

Chris Jones, General Manager at GreenWood Family Park, said: “When Solar Splash launched 10 years ago, it was about showing that sustainable day out can still be an exciting day out. Being the first in the UK to introduce a solar-powered water ride was a bold statement about who we are and what we stood for.

“A decade later, that hasn’t changed. It’s still thrilling families every day while demonstrating that attractions can reduce their environmental impact and still give guests a brilliant experience. We’re incredibly proud of the role Solar Splash has played in shaping GreenWood’s identity and we’re excited about what the next decade years will bring.”

Operated by Continuum Attractions, the park is also home to the world’s only people-powered rollercoaster, the Green Dragon, and continues to lead the way in low-impact family fun.

Other environmental measures implemented by the park include harvesting 130m2 of rainwater each year and recycling 100 per cent of food waste.

Find out how you can visit GreenWood Family Park HERE