‘There was only one Dewi Pws, and there will only be one Dewi Pws’: S4C remembers an icon

Leading figures of Welsh entertainment have paid tribute to the huge force in Welsh culture, Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris, in a special television programme.

Cofio Dewi Pws tells the story of the national icon in the words of those closest to him, including actors Emyr Wyn and Sharon Morgan, musicians Caryl Parry Jones, Dafydd Iwan, Hefin Elis and Cleif Harpwood and the broadcaster and rugby commentator Huw Llywelyn Davies. Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris died aged 76 on 22 August. Hailing from Treboeth in Swansea, he was a unique character and performer who made an enormous contribution to Welsh culture for over fifty years.

Multitalent

He came to national prominence as a member of the much-loved bands Y Tebot Piws and Edward H Dafis, and won the Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales) competition in 1971 with the song Nwy yn y Nen. His acting talent and natural mischief meant he made his mark on several iconic productions on stage, such as the character Y Brenin Ri in Nia Ben Aur, as well as on screen. He was well known as Wayne Harries, one of the first characters in the soap opera Pobol y Cwm, from 1974 to 1987, and as a member of the cast of the comedy film Grand Slam in 1978. Generations of Welsh children will fondly remember him as ‘y Dyn Creu’ in the series Miri Mawr and as Islwyn Morgan in the soap opera Rownd a Rownd. A nationalist by instinct, Dewi also made a huge contribution to Wales and Welshness, and campaigned consistently to support the language.

Missed

Sharon Morgan said: “His creativity as a poet, as a musician, as an actor was all rooted in those Welsh politics and his love for Wales, his desire for a future for Wales and his hatred for injustice. But he did all this in a light way with a smile on his face.” His friend Huw Llywelyn Davies said: “I can’t really imagine that he is gone, because for me Dewi Pws never grew up let alone left us.” One of the most emotional contributions comes from Cleif Harpwood, his fellow Edward H Dafis band member. Cleif said: “Dewi was one of those people you only come across once in your life. I will remember him as a friend, as a brother… I’ll miss him so much.” Stream Cofio Dewi Pws on S4C Clic now. (Available with English subtitles).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

