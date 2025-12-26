These were the most watched TV shows on Christmas Day

The Scarecrows’ Wedding was the most popular show on Christmas Day with 4.3 million viewers (excluding The King’s Christmas broadcast).

The animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much loved picture book is a joyful story, full of heart and humour and brought viewers together in their millions.

A female scarecrow in a pink dress is resting her head on her arm on a wooden gate. A male scarecrow in dungarees and a checked shirt is lying on the gate looking at her.

And there was one voice that would be familiar to millions in Wales – Rob Brydon, who voiced the character of the roguish Reginald Rake.

The BBC’s Christmas Day line-up proved a winning formula once again securing nine out of the top ten most watched programmes across the day as audiences chose an outstanding range of drama, comedy and entertainment.

BBC One was the biggest channel of the day and the BBC’s total share was bigger than the whole SVOD market combined on Christmas Day on TV.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Chief Content Officer says : “We’re proud of the fact that people come together on the BBC at Christmas. Having nine out of the top ten shows on Christmas Day is a timely reminder that shared moments really do still matter even in a world of so much choice. It’s the BBC’s unique range of programmes that sets us apart, there really is something for everyone, and we’re kicking off 2026 in explosive style with new series of The Traitors and The Night Manager, so there’s plenty to look forward to!”

Christmas Day Top 10

The King’s Speech – 4.6 million

The Scarecrows’ Wedding – 4.3 million

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special – 4.2 million

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel – 3.7 million

Call the Midwife – 3.4 million

Gladiators Christmas Special – 3.2 million

Amandaland Christmas Special – 3.1million

EastEnders – 2.8 million

The 1% Club on ITV – 2.7 million

The Weakest Link – 2.6 million