‘This is Ynys Môn’, Mr Phormula and National Trust Cymru’s song celebrating nature, heritage and community

With fantastic beaches, a range of wildlife and a unique culture, there’s plenty to be proud of in Ynys Môn (Anglesey).

Over the summer, National Trust released ‘This is Ynys Môn’, a vibrant song and music video which showcases the islands highlights. It was created in collaboration with Mr Phormula, a bilingual beat boxing artist, and Year 9 pupils from Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones School in Amlwch.

To create the song, Mr Phormula took inspiration from the cultural heritage and stunning environment of Ynys Môn and blended it with the creativity and voices of young people from the island.

Cemlyn

National Trust Cymru cares for 1500 hectares of countryside and coastland on Ynys Môn, looking after these places for everyone, forever. The school pupils were invited onto National Trust Cymru land in Cemlyn, known for its beautiful coastline, where they could engage with the local wildlife, including seals and terns, and embrace the natural surroundings through activities like skimming stones on the shore.

Working with Mr Phormula, the pupils focused on songwriting and creative expression to create a modern piece of Welsh music that celebrates the identity of Ynys Môn.

He said said: “Working with National Trust has been an incredible experience, allowing me to reconnect with the natural beauty of my local area and use it as inspiration to create music, while also helping young people appreciate and celebrate the amazing landscapes on their doorstep. I’m proud of the creativity and enthusiasm the young participants brought to the project.”

Music video

A music video has also been created featuring Cemlyn prominently, as well as other National Trust Cymru sites across the island, including Plas Newydd House and Garden, Porth Dafarch and Coed Môr, demonstrating the variety of landscapes that can be found in this relatively small geographical area. The pupils were also given the chance to create their own pieces to camera and share their own lyrics.

Guto Roberts, Countryside Manager, for Ynys Môn & Llŷn, reflected on the project: “This has been a fantastic project to be a part of. It’s wonderful that we’ve been able to connect local communities and deepen their connection to the landscape that surrounds them, especially through a piece of music created and performed by a local musician.”

‘This is Ynys Môn’ is National Trust Cymru’s first official music video, which hopes to inspire and engage audiences both on and beyond the island to appreciate the beauty often found on our doorstep.