Nation.Cymru Staff

Almost 4,000 people attended a new Welsh-language festival, with organisers hailing its success and revealing plans to build on the event in future years.

Wrecswyl, the celebration of Welsh-language music and culture held in Wrexham recently, featured storytelling, music and dance performances, creative writing and literature sessions, and live music at venues across the city.

Co-funded by Welsh Government, Wrexham Council, and Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam, the festival was supported by Focus Wales, Wrexham University, and Coleg Cambria.

Elen Mai Nefydd, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor (Welsh Language, Heritage and Culture) at Wrexham University, helped curate some of the event, which she hailed “a tremendous success” and “an important milestone”.

Elen Mai said: “The festival has demonstrated the strength of civic partnership across the city, bringing together organisations, communities and individuals with a shared commitment to celebrating and promoting the Welsh language.

“Through culture, creativity and community engagement, Wrecswyl provided a vibrant platform to showcase the richness of our language and heritage, while creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds to engage with Welsh in an inclusive and welcoming way.”

Maiwenn Berry of Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam, added: “It was an incredible day, from morning until night. It was wonderful to see Tŷ Pawb packed and buzzing with activity, which undoubtedly highlights the local need and desire for a Welsh-language celebration of this kind.

“The ability of community festivals to create spaces where people can immerse themselves in the language, enjoy it and use it, all completely free of charge, is absolutely vital.

“We would like to thank all performers, local choirs and schools, workshop and session felicitators, Welsh language partners, Focus Wales for curating the evening line-up, and especially to all the volunteers. We couldn’t have done it without them.

“We look forward to working alongside the festival’s stakeholders and local residents to build upon the festival over the coming years.”

Llinos Roberts of Coleg Cambria added: “We had almost 4,000 people visit our events throughout the day which was wonderful and shows there is an appetite for Welsh language events in Wrexham.

“The festival is a legacy of the recent successful National Eisteddfod, and proof that more people want to learn the language and are interested in becoming part of our vibrant Welsh culture.”

Cllr Hugh Jones, from Wrexham Council said: “I’m delighted the new Welsh Language and Culture event was a huge success, it further demonstrates our commitment to creating more opportunities to enjoy Welsh language and culture locally.

“Cymraeg is an integral part of our bid for UK City of Culture 2029 and Wrecswyl shows that Cymraeg is alive and well in Wrexham.”