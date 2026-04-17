Thousands flock to Welsh town for food, drink and music festival

A food, drink and music festival drew thousands of visitors to a Welsh town centre, with crowds turning out to enjoy live entertainment, local produce and a lively atmosphere.

Ystrad Mynach Food, Drink and Music Festival, saw just under 6,000 visitors in attending their event on Saturday 28th March making it the busiest day of the year for the town.

Families, couples and friends of all ages were seen enjoying the event and all it had to offer including a vast selection of stalls selling food and drink products, as well as an abundance of children’s activities such as funfair rides, free crazy golf, animal displays, free drumming workshops and free craft workshops. Street theatre Easter bunnies also roamed the street and there were talented community groups and singers on Siloh Square and Bedwlwyn Road.

These events are raising the profile of our towns and introducing visitors to the local businesses that are on our high streets and beyond, hopefully creating repeat visits.

So far this years three events (The Big Welsh Festival, Bargoed Spring Fair & Ystrad Mynach Food, Drink & Music Festival) have brought in over 11,000 visitors to our town centres.

The next county borough event in the diary is Caerphilly Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 18th April. Check out Visit Caerphilly via the website and social media for full details.

Ystrad Mynach will also be host to its annual Christmas Market on Saturday 5th December which this year will include the towns Light Switch On along with a Music and Light Santa Hat Lantern Parade – more key dates to help support local business.

Performer, Millie Bushell, said: “Thank you very much for having me. It was a fantastic day for the community. Well done to all the organisers. Hope to be back with you next time.”

The Card Shop said: “It’s been a busy day for us, with a good atmosphere around the event and the town’s been much busier than usual.”

Fields of Magnetic Horizon Record Shop added: “It’s been a steady, vibrant day – great to see new faces in my shop and people discovering what we have to offer. It’s nice to have these events in our little town!”

Bluebelles praised the day, saying: “It’s been an excellent day and we were really busy. The weather was good which made such a difference. Well done to the Events Team for everything, keep up the good work!”

Cwm Bakery added: “We were very busy from the start and the pace continued throughout the day. It was great to see people out and about – events like this really benefit our town. Well done to everyone involved!”