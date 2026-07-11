Thousands line streets for Llangollen Parade of Nations

Nation.Cymru Staff

A record crowd packed Llangollen town centre on Friday (10 July) to watch the annual Parade of Nations, marking another successful opening for the International Musical Eisteddfod.

Thousands gathered in temperatures over 30 degrees to see one of the festival’s most famous traditions, celebrating international friendship, music and culture.

The parade featured a cavalcade of competitors and performers from across the globe, who joined local groups in a vibrant procession from the Eisteddfod field through the centre of Llangollen.

This year’s festival welcomed participants from Burundi, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Estonia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, the Isle of Man, the Netherlands, Norway, Rwanda, Sweden, Uganda, Ukraine and the United States, alongside performers from across Wales and the rest of the UK.

The overseas performers took to the town’s streets dressed in colourful national costumes as they carried their flags and symbols.

Led by Llangollen Silver Band and selected groups from Llangollen schools, the parade followed a route along Abbey Road, crossing the bridge into Bridge Street, turning into Chapel Street, Oak Street, Castle Street, Market Street, East Street and Parade Street before returning over the bridge and back to the Eisteddfod field.

Applause and cheers broke out as soon as the procession appeared on the famous Llangollen bridge and continued all the way around the town.

The Parade of Nations has become one of the defining images of the Eisteddfod, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to welcome performers to Wales.

Eisteddfod Chair John Gambles said: “The Parade of Nations is one of the most uplifting moments of the Eisteddfod week. It is a wonderful celebration of the friendships, cultures and traditions that make our festival so special, and it gives the people of Llangollen the opportunity to offer a warm Welsh welcome to performers who have travelled from every corner of the world.

“Seeing so many nations walking side by side through the streets of Llangollen is a powerful reminder that music has the ability to unite people across borders and cultures.

“It was marvellous to see so many people lining the route on what was a very hot afternoon to see the parade go by and to enjoy once again the incredible atmosphere it created.”

Immediately following the parade, celebrations continued at the Eisteddfod field, where a special Sound-Bridge Sessions took place on the Globe Stage, including BBC Radio Cymru – Rhys Mwyn’s Post Parade Party.

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod continues throughout the weekend. Saturday is Dance Day, with dance groups from around the world taking centre stage in the Pavilion and across the festival site.

The day will be celebrated by one of Britain’s most celebrated dancers, Dame Darcey Bussell, who is joining the Eisteddfod as Guest Ambassador.

The festival concludes on Sunday with a full programme of choir competitions before the prestigious Choir of the World final, one of the world’s most respected choral competitions.

Sunday evening will bring the Eisteddfod to a close as outstanding choirs from across the globe compete for one of international choral music’s highest honours.

For the full programme and tickets, visit the Eisteddfod site here.