Thousands sign petition to reinstate Sir Tom Jones on The Voice UK

Nation.Cymru staff

A petition which urges TV bosses to reinstate Sir Ton Jones as a judge on The Voice UK has reached almost 50,000 signatures.

Within hours of Sir Tom posting on his Instagram page that ITV had fired him from The Voice UK over a “financial difficulty with insurance,” after nine years in the chair, fans launched a Change.org petition calling on ITV to reverse the decision.

The petition, started by fan Aaron Howlett, calls on ITV to reinstate there singing icon, arguing his “presence has been integral to the chemistry and success of the programme.”

Sir Tom wrote on Instagram that ITV had told him it wanted to “refresh” the show and that a new coaching line-up meant there would no longer be a chair for him — though he claimed he was offered a much-reduced role instead. He concluded his statement:

“There’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job.”

ITV has acknowledged Jones’ nine years on the show but confirmed he will not return as a full-time coach for series 15, while saying discussions about his future involvement are continuing.

Sir Tom’s fellow judge will.i.am replied directly to a Change.org Instagram post of the petition with a run of crying emojis, writing: “I’m soo broken by this… I LOVE TOM SOOO MUCH!!!”

The Welsh legend was one of the original coaches when The Voice UK launched in 2012, alongside will.i.am, Jessie J and Danny O’Donoghue. He remained on the BBC show for its first four series before being replaced by Boy George in 2016. He returned to the red chair in 2017 when the programme moved to ITV and has remained a coach ever since.

Petition starter Aaron Howlett wrote on the petition page: ‘Sir Tom Jones, the legendary artist with decades of music industry experience, has recently been removed from his role as a judge on The Voice UK by ITV. This decision has not only disappointed millions of his fans but has also deprived aspiring singers of the chance to be guided by someone of his stature and expertise.

‘For many fans, Sir Tom is an essential part of The Voice UK. His genuine interactions, insightful critiques, and mentorship have had a profound impact not only on the contestants but also on the audience. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the show, having mentored winning acts and propelled careers of numerous artists who otherwise might have gone unnoticed.

‘This removal seems unfair and disrespectful, not just to Sir Tom, who has dedicated himself to the role since its inception, but also to the loyal viewers who have supported the show because of his participation. His presence has been integral to the chemistry and success of the programme.

‘Furthermore, his removal could negatively impact the ratings and reputation of The Voice UK, considering the substantial following and goodwill he brings. The audience values authenticity, and Sir Tom embodies that, which translates to trust and warmth in their television experience. His legendary status and musical prowess play a crucial role in cultivating the contestants’ artistic senses and boosting their confidence.

‘With all due respect, ITV should reconsider their decision. Bringing back Sir Tom to The Voice UK will not just honor his contributions but will also resonate with the fans’ desire for an authentic and enriching viewing experience. The mentoring and nurturing environment Sir Tom provides is unparalleled and essential to maintaining the core values of the show.

‘Please join me in calling upon ITV to reinstate Sir Tom Jones as a judge on The Voice UK. It is vital for the continuity, integrity, and success of a programme many cherish and look forward to.

‘Sign this petition to urge ITV to make the right decision and bring back Sir Tom Jones to The Voice UK.’

The petition is available to sign via: change.org/p/reinstate-sir-tom-jones-on-the-voice-uk

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