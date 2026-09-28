Three 80s music icons join forces for Welsh show

Nation.Cymru Staff

An iconic 1980s pop star is heading to north Wales next summer for a headline show alongside two more of the decade’s biggest names.

Former Frankie Goes To Hollywood frontman Holly Johnson will bring headline glamour to Llangollen on Sunday 27 June 2027 in a night of retro hits, joined by special guests Haircut 100 and Toyah.

One of the biggest selling bands of the 1980s Frankie Goes to Hollywood debuted with three consecutive UK Number 1 singles, Relax, Two Tribes, and The Power Of Love.

Holly’s voice, lyrics, flamboyant stage presence and bold persona helped secure the band’s status as provocative pop stars who blended social commentary with dance music.

Since going solo in 1987, he’s built a parallel catalogue of hits including album Blast and singles Love Train, Americanos and Atomic City.

One of pop’s most enduring outspoken frontmen, Holly has remained a prominent voice for LGBTQ+ visibility and human rights, using his platform to advocate for equality and acceptance.

Joining Holly Johnson will be New Wave pop favourites Haircut 100, who made their new music comeback with the release of album Boxing The Compass earlier this year.

The album brought the classic line up – Nick Heyward (vocals/guitar), Graham Jones (guitar), Les Nemes (bass) and Blair Cunningham (drums) – back together for the first time in 44 years.

It followed the single The Unloving Plum, which was named BBC Radio 2’s Record of the Week on its release. The band’s 1980s hits include Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl), Love Plus One, Fantastic Day and Nobody’s Fool.

Completing the line-up is punk and new wave singer, actress and performer Toyah, who has built a five-decade career defined by creativity, reinvention and connection with her audience.

With 13 Top 40 singles and 25 albums, Toyah’s back catalogue includes the hits It’s A Mystery, I Want To Be Free and Good Morning Universe, alongside the platinum-selling albums Anthem and The Changeling. As well as appearing with Holly Johnson in 2027, Toyah will also release her new studio album Future Dreaming.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Holly Johnson, Haircut 100 and Toyah are three unmistakable names in British music and bringing them together in Llangollen promises a night packed with character, colour and some truly iconic songs.

“Each of them has carved out a very distinctive place in popular music, and all three continue to command enormous affection from audiences. I think this will be one of those evenings with a real sense of occasion, great energy in the Pavilion and plenty of moments people will want to sing along to.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via llangollen.net and ticketmaster.co.uk

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