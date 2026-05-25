Three pop giants of the Eighties reunite for massive arena tour

Nation.Cymru staff

A trio of 1980s pop legends are coming together to perform some of the biggest-selling songs of the era as part of a massive UK tour.

The tour will be headlined by Eighties greats Culture Club. Fronted by the irrepressible Boy George, they are due to hit the road in December for ‘The Singles Tour’, when they’ll showcase all the classic songs from their catalogue, including ‘Karma Chameleon’, ‘Do You Really Want To Hurt Me’ and ‘Time (Clock Of The Heart)’.

“It’s a full celebration of their chart-topping legacy, bringing together the songs that defined their career for an unforgettable live show,” reads a description of the tour.

Support for the BRIT and Grammy-winning Culture Club will come from two very special guests: legendary pop auteurs ABC and platinum-selling Brit-funk outfit Haircut 100.

ABC are an English pop band formed in Sheffield in 1980. Known for their sophisticated “sophisti-pop” sound, they blended synth-pop, post-punk, and funk. Fronted by charismatic lead singer Martin Fry, the band became an iconic staple of the 1980s New Romantic era.

ABC achieved massive mainstream success with their seminal 1982 debut album, The Lexicon of Love. Produced by the legendary Trevor Horn, the record reached Number 1 on the UK Albums Chart and remains widely celebrated for its lush orchestral arrangements, cinematic flair, and emotionally resonant lyrics. It spawned era-defining hit singles, including Posion Arrow, The Look Of Love and All Of My Heart.

Haircut 100 are a highly influential British pop band formed in London in 1980. Famed for their upbeat, jazz-funk inspired new wave sound, they delivered a string of 1980s chart-toppers before establishing a lasting legacy in “sophistipop”.

They burst into the mainstream with their 1982 debut album, Pelican West, which reached No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart. The record spawned four UK Top 10 singles, including the international hits “Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)”, “Fantastic Day”, and “Love Plus One”.

The tour kicks off in Bournemouth on December 7, the forthcoming run of dates also features concerts in Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield and Birmingham.

The tour will then conclude with a massive3 gig at The O2 in London on December 19.

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am BST this Friday (May 29)

The full list of dates for Culture Club’s The Singles Tour:

DECEMBER

07 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

08 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

10 – AO Arena, Manchester

11 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

12 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

13 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

15 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

17 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

19 – The O2, London