Three Welsh destinations named among this summer’s hottest ‘cool girl’ getaways

Amelia Jones

Three Welsh locations have made the list of UK hotspots that ‘cool girls’ are going this summer, according to viral video made by travel influencer.

Amy Loring, who runs the travel account I Come With Baggage, recently shared her pick of five UK destinations that she believes should be on every traveller’s radar this summer. The content creator also runs the Instagram account Billieblonde_, which has more than 23,000 followers.

She created a video series on social media recommending places for the ‘cool girls’ to go on holiday around the UK.

Among her recommendations were three Welsh locations: Tenby, Portmeirion and Newport in Pembrokeshire. She praised them all for their scenery, food and unique charm.

The colourful harbour town of Tenby was Loring’s first recommendation. She said: “Of course, I had to start with somewhere Welsh.

“Tenby, very recognisable because of the coloured houses. It’s literally like a postcard.”

Located on the Pembrokeshire coast, Tenby is one of Wales’ most popular seaside destinations, known for its pastel-coloured Georgian houses, sandy beaches and historic town walls.

Loring also highlighted the town’s independent shopping scene and coastal setting.

She said: “They have the best charity shops. There’s actually a really nice hotel that I recommend along the parade. I’ve done loads of weddings there when I was a makeup artist. It literally overlooks South Beach, which is one of my favourite beaches in Tenby.”

She added: “Definitely recommend seafood. Literally even talking like fish and chips on the beach. If you’re a big walker, there’s some amazing coastal trail. Tenby’s got such a soft place in my heart.”

Loring’s second Welsh recommendation was Portmeirion, the Italian-inspired village on the coast of Gwynedd.

She said: “What in the mystical, magical village is this place?” she said. “Some of the hotels that I’m seeing there are absolutely stunning.”

Designed by architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, Portmeirion is famous for its colourful Mediterranean-style architecture, subtropical gardens and coastal views. The village attracts visitors from around the world and was famously used as the setting for the 1960s television series The Prisoner.

Loring suggested using Portmeirion as a base to explore more of North Wales. She said: “I think if I went there, I’d probably do two to three nights and hit a couple of spots, especially Snowdonia,” she said, referring to the region surrounding Eryri National Park.

The final Welsh destination to make it onto the list was Newport in north Pembrokeshire, a coastal town popular with walkers, food lovers and beachgoers.

She said: “West Wales is so good for dog-friendly places, but especially Newport.”

Nestled between the Preseli Hills and the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Newport is known for its independent shops, galleries and nearby beaches, including Newport Sands.

Loring recalled a recent stay in the area, praising both the food and atmosphere.

She added: “The food in that place where we stayed, they had the cutest little huts outside to eat your dinner. We were all cwtched up with a blanket. I had a cocktail.

“We were eating some amazing food. We also did a really long walk along the beach. They had little cute boutiques around.

“One of my favourite places in Wales so far.”

You can find more travel tips by following Loring on social media here.