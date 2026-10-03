Three Welsh destinations recognised among UK’s most scenic road trips

Nation.Cymru staff

Three Welsh destinations have been named among the top 10 most scenic road trip routes in the UK and Ireland this autumn.

New research from holiday provider Away Resorts, draws on the number of Instagram posts associated with each destination, highlighting some of the most popular road trip spots for people looking to explore scenic parts of the country.

Road trips offer a great way to explore some of the UK’s incredible destinations, while making the most of the rainy season. Instead of committing to one destination and hoping for beach weather, travellers can plan a flexible break around scenic drives, cosy villages and countryside walks.

The highest ranking Welsh destination on the list was Pembrokeshire Coast, coming in at fourth place. The coastline is home to some of the most recognisable scenery in Wales, with dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, secluded coves and picturesque harbour towns stretching around the western edge of the country. Much of the coastline falls within Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the UK’s only coastal national park.

A road trip around Pembrokeshire gives visitors plenty of opportunities to stop and explore along the way. Popular destinations include Tenby, Saundersfoot, St Davids, Solva and Fishguard, while beaches such as Barafundle Bay and Whitesands provide some of the county’s most photographed views. For those wanting to stretch their legs, sections of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path offer spectacular walks beside the sea.

In seventh place was the Anglesey Coastal Path, which takes in the coastline of the island in north Wales. Anglesey is surrounded by some of the most varied coastal scenery in Wales, from wide sandy beaches and rocky headlands to small fishing villages and stretches of open countryside.

The island’s coastal route provides visitors with the chance to discover a different side of north Wales away from some of the region’s busier tourist destinations.

There are plenty of places to stop during a trip around the island, including Beaumaris, Holyhead and the seaside resort of Rhosneigr.

Visitors can also explore landmarks such as South Stack Lighthouse, while beaches including Newborough and Llanddwyn provide some particularly striking coastal scenery. The combination of roads, viewpoints, villages and walking routes makes Anglesey well suited to a slower-paced road trip.

The Ceredigion Coast was the third Welsh destination to make the top 10, ranking ninth overall.The county stretches along Cardigan Bay and is known for its beaches, coastal towns and spectacular sea views.

Its coastline includes popular destinations such as Aberystwyth, New Quay and Aberaeron, each offering something different for visitors travelling through the area.

A road trip along the Ceredigion coast can take in colourful harbour towns, traditional seaside promenades and quieter stretches of coastline. The area is also known for its wildlife, with Cardigan Bay providing opportunities to spot dolphins and other marine life.

Inland, visitors can easily combine a coastal journey with trips into the surrounding countryside, making Ceredigion a destination that offers more than just its beaches.

You can view the rest of the list here:

Wild Atlantic Way — Ireland Jurassic Coast — Dorset/Devon North Coast 500 — Scotland Pembrokeshire Coast — Pembrokeshire, Wales Cheddar Gorge — Somerset Causeway Coastal Route — Northern Ireland Anglesey Coastal Path — North Wales Northumberland 250 — Northumberland Ceredigion Coast — Wales The Road to the Isles — Scotland

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