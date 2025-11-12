Three Welsh stories unveiled with launch of ‘Local Legends’ digital collection

Broadcaster, filmmaker and Merthyr boy, Jonny Owen has revealed three compelling real-life tales that celebrate the heart and humour of modern Wales.

The stories mark the first chapter in Local Legends, a new digital series of stories curated by Welsh telecoms company Ogi.

From a Valleys community rallying to help a man with MS conquer Pen y Fan, to a chaotic rugby tour in former Czechoslovakia that turned into a triumph of teamwork, and an inspiring story from Milford Haven that showed true Welsh grit on the global stage, the stories capture the resilience and pride that define Welsh life.

Narrated by Owen, Local Legends aims to reconnect communities with the Wales they know, not the one they see on TV.

A recent survey of 1,000 people across Wales found that almost half of people (45%) feel disconnected from how Welsh identity is portrayed on screen, with two-thirds saying their version of Wales is “invisible” in film and TV.

The first chapters in Local Legends have been revealed as:

1. A Mountain Comeback, from Cwmaman

The story of Mike from, Cwmaman, who after being struck with MS, thought his hiking days were over – until a community effort made something remarkable happen on Pen y Fan.

2. Teamwork on Tour, from Rhymney

Follows Rhymney Rugby Club: During a tour in the former Czechoslovakia, a mechanical problem with a bus called for a hare-brained scheme and pure team spirit to keep the trip moving.

3. Lifting a Nation, from Milford Haven

A moment of inspiration sparked an unexpected journey of strength and community, and an opportunity to demonstrate true Welsh grit on the world stage

“These stories are funny, moving and completely real,” said Jonny Owen, curator and voice of Local Legends. “They show Wales as it is today – communities coming together, people finding their place, and that brilliant mix of pride and humour we do so well.”

The short films bringing these stories to life are available now on Ogi’s website, marking the first step in an evolving collection that invites the public to share their own stories and shape a richer picture of Wales.

Sarah Vining, Brand Marketing Director at Ogi, added: “Local Legends shines a light on the everyday moments that make Wales extraordinary. It’s about connection – both online and off – and celebrating the voices that make this country what it is.”

Explore the stories and share yours via Ogi’s site here.