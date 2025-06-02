Three-year agreement to strengthen international arts connections for Wales launches

British Council Wales, Arts Council of Wales and its international agency Wales Arts International, have signed a new three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their collaboration and strengthen Wales’ cultural connections internationally.

The agreement was formally signed at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts on Friday 30 May by Paul Thompson, Chair of the British Council and Maggie Russell, Chair of the Arts Council of Wales.

It reflects a shared commitment to celebrating internationalism in Wales, promoting Welsh creativity and linguistic experiences around the world and building lasting links that support artists and communities in Wales and beyond.

This renewed MoU establishes a strategic framework for joint programming, investment, and international showcasing opportunities that help Welsh artists connect, create, and thrive internationally. It reaffirms the organisations’ commitment to international collaborations as an essential pillar of Wales’ outward-looking identity.

Campaigns

A key focus will be supporting flagship campaigns led by the Welsh Government, including the 2025 Year of Wales and Japan, with the partnership fund enabling an exciting programme of cultural activities across the two nations.

It follows the success of campaigns such as Wales in France 2023 and Wales in India 2024, which created new channels for artistic exchange, creative dialogue, and increased visibility for Welsh talent.

Looking ahead, the MoU sets out plans to deepen Wales’ involvement with international platforms, festivals, and networks, while also encouraging knowledge sharing and potential joint research.

Upcoming projects include a residency for Ukrainian artists in Wales, Wales’ return to the Venice Biennale in 2026 and continued collaboration with Focus Wales.

At this year’s Hay Festival, the partners are also supporting Literature Wales to bring a delegation of international writers in association with the European Union Network Institute for Culture (EUNIC) and facilitate cultural exchange opportunities with Welsh writers who are taking part in Hay Festival’s Hay Writers at Work programme.

International stage

Paul Thompson, Chair of the British Council, said: “We are delighted to continue this vital partnership with the Arts Council of Wales. It reaffirms our shared commitment to ensuring Wales continues to thrive on the ‘international cultural stage.

This renewed agreement unlocks new opportunities for international collaboration, artistic exchange, and global representation – and reflects a partnership that we deeply value and are excited to grow further.”

Maggie Russell, Chair of the Arts Council of Wales, added: “Wales is brimming with extraordinary talent of international interest and has an incredible story to tell.

“Cymru is the home of world-renowned festivals like Hay, as well as venues at the heart of their community running exciting international programmes such as Neuadd Ogwen in Bethesda, north Wales.

“In partnership with the British Council, we are committed to supporting these culturally and linguistically relevant experiences and sharing them with artists and cultural operators from across the globe.

“Our new ten-year international strategy, recently launched by Wales Arts International, celebrates this partnership and connects Wales’ international artistic, creative, and cultural potential with the world, whilst ensuring fairness to people and the planet.”

This MoU continues the British Council’s long-standing mission to build connections, understanding, and trust between the UK and the rest of the world through arts, education, and the English language.

For more on British Council Wales visit https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en or follow on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

