Thrilling Welsh crime drama Under Salt Marsh proves a massive hit

Welsh crime drama Under Salt Marsh has been hitting the highs for Sky.

The six-part weekly thriller, which stars Kelly Reilly and Rafe Spall, scooped in 1.8 million within the first week of its launch on 30 January, making it Sky’s strongest original drama launch since The Day of the Jackal.

Momentum has continued to build following the release of episode three, as word of mouth grows and more viewers engage with the series’ unfolding mystery, atmospheric setting and character-driven storytelling.

Critical response has matched audience enthusiasm. The Guardian hailed the series as “perfect winter telly”, while British Vogue said Under Salt Marsh “could be the best British crime drama in years”. The Irish News went further, calling it “the best thing on TV right now”.

Under Salt Marsh opens as a once-in-a-generation storm rolls in from the sea. Former detective turned teacher Jackie Ellis (Kelly Reilly) makes a shocking discovery that reopens the wounds of a three-year-old cold case which cost her both her career and her family’s trust. Forced to reunite with her estranged police partner Eric Bull (Rafe Spall), Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to its core.

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted by the overwhelming response to Under Salt Marsh. From the series’ highly character driven storytelling, atmospheric setting, and outstanding lead performances by Kelly Reilly and Rafe Spall, viewers have been captivated from the very first episode.

“The reaction is a testament to creator, lead writer and director Claire Oakley’s vision, talent and dedication as well as our terrific ensemble cast, partners at Little Door Productions and the wonderful team they have assembled in making this show.”

Claire Oakley, Creator, Lead Writer and Director and Executive Producer, said; “I’m thrilled that the series, which I hoped would resonate as a story of community in the face of adversity, has reached so many people.”

Elwen Rowlands, Executive Producer and CEO, Little Door Productions, said; ”It’s incredibly rewarding to see audiences so captivated by the story, the characters, and the unique world we’ve created in Morfa Halen. It has been a labour of love and we’re delighted it’s clearly resonated with them”

During an interview with Digital Spy, Spall admitted that the role stretched him, saying: “You read a script and it becomes pretty clear whether a character is in your wheelhouse or if it isn’t.”

“Bull was very different from me. It didn’t feel like someone that was in me, which was what attracted me to [the role],” he continued.

“You can be attracted to things that you know come easily or to things that you’re going to have to reach for, and this was something that I had to reach for and I knew as soon as I read it that it was what I wanted to do.

“Especially because [Reilly] was involved, it was a non-brainer.”

New episodes of Under Salt Marsh are released weekly, Fridays on Sky and streaming service NOW