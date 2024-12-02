Ti yw yr Un: Bronwen shares touching version of Shania Twain classic

Stephen Price

Welsh singer songwriter and BBC Radio Wales presenter, Bronwen Lewis, has shared a touching Welsh language version of Shania Twain’s classic ballad, You’re Still the One.

Sharing her moving Cymraeg version of the timeless 1997 track to her thousands of Instagram followers, the reception was overwhelmingly positive, with followers saying it made them ‘homesick for Wales’, and that it had given them goosebumps.

One wrote: “This is simply beautiful”.

Bronwen also used the post as a reminder that she is heading out on tour in early 2025.

Confirmed dates include Newtown, Swansea, Aberystwyth, Llandudno and Cardiff.

Viral star

Proudly bilingual multi-instrumentalist Bronwen became a TikTok sensation with her covers of hit songs in Cymraeg during lockdown.

Bronwen starred in and sang the theme song ‘Bread and Roses’ in the BAFTA Award Winning and Golden Globe nominated film ‘Pride’.

She also received international acclaim during her time on BBC’s The Voice.

Throughout lockdown Bronwen performed more than 45 live, virtual concerts from her home studio and her covers of well known tracks in the Welsh language have earner her a legion of fans worldwide.

Radio Wales

Bronwen began her very own show on BBC Radio Wales earlier this year and has become a firm favourite with listeners.

Listeners can join Bronwen from the village of Seven Sisters for a chilled start to Sunday mornings, as each week she brings a warmth and humour to her presentation style that has formed a special connection with the Radio Wales audience.

Bronwen Lewis airs each Sunday morning from 9.30am until 11am.

