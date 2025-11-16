Ticket sale begins for Pride the Musical previews

Tickets are now available for previews of Pride, the theatre production based on the hit film about Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners, at Sherman Theatre.

The musical will run in Cardiff from 31 March – 18 April 2026, before heading to The National Theatre’s Dorfman Theatre in London from 11 June – 12 September, 2026.

Presented by P&P Productions with the National Theatre in association with Pathé, Pride has been developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original film.

The film’s writer, Stephen Beresford, has also collaborated on the script, with music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde.

Pride takes place in Summer, 1984. With miners on strike across the country, 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton tries to rally a disparate group of gay men and lesbians into forming a support group for the beleaguered strikers.

Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners quickly finds itself entwined with a small pit village in south Wales.

What follows is the remarkable true story of two threatened communities joining forces, and discovering they have more in common than they ever imagined.

The inspiring story of these real-life events is set to an original score with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition.

Though tickets are on sale, no official cast announcement has been made, prompting much speculation from Welsh fans who were unhappy with the original film’s largely English cast.

Tickets for the Sherman run, from £17.50, are available here.

Tickets for the Dorfman Theatre run are available here.