Tickets for Gruff Rhys’ National Eisteddfod set go on sale

Tickets for Gruff Rhys’ gig for Cymdeithas yr Iaith on Friday Night at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham this August are now on sale ahead of the release of new Welsh language music from the music icon.

The gig – with prominent support bands – will be held at Neuadd William Aston on the campus of Wrexham University, next to Wrexham FC’s famous Racecourse stadium.

Performing in support of Gruff Rhys will be Griff Lynch (formerly Yr Ods) with his new band, Ynys and Wrkhouse.

New music

Gruff Rhys said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing a band back to Wrexham to sing a set in Welsh for the benefit of Cymdeithas yr Iaith. This will be my only gig at the Eisteddfod this year.”

In publishing the exciting development on behalf of Cymdeithas, Nia Marshall said: “We’re really excited because this is the first time that Gruff Rhys has played during the Eisteddfod week since 2002, and the first time ever with his full band, and he will be releasing new Welsh-language tunes this summer.

“We are organising this in partnership with Theatr Clwyd (who are responsible for events at this licensed venue). It will be part of a series of three evening gigs including the Red Wall Celebration on the Thursday and the End-of-Week Eisteddfod party on the Saturday.

“This is in addition to our nightly gigs at the “Saith Seren” pub which is the Welsh-language social centre of Wrexham.”

Tickets

Tickets for the gig are on sale on the websites of both Neuadd William Aston and Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

Remaining tickets will also be on sale at the Cymdeithas unit on the Urdd Eisteddfod field in Margam during Spring Bank Holiday week.

There are 1000 parking spaces at the venue and Cymdeithas will be organising a late-night bus service back to the Eisteddfod Caravan Sit

Gruff Rhys, Griff Lynch, Ynys and Wrkhouse – 8pm-12am Friday 8 August in Neuadd William Aston, Wrecsam

Tickets available on the Neuadd William Aston website – bit.ly/gruff-rh while tickets for all the gigs are available on the Cymdeithas yr Iaith website – https://siop.cymdeithas. cymru/cynnyrch/gigs

