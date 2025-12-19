TikTok star goes viral reviewing Wales’ worst hotels

Amelia Jones

A Welsh TikTok star has been turning heads online with his honest and entertaining reviews of hotels across Wales.

Christopher Lee Evans began posting reviews on TikTok a year ago, starting with his take on Welsh Winter Wonderlands. After his coverage of Swansea Winter Wonderland went viral, he began filming his day-to-day life.

His hotel reviews began after exploring hidden gems around the UK. He noticed few people in Wales were reviewing hotels, so he decided to take a different approach – rating all the one-star hotels in each town.

He said: “Many of my followers were local to the areas I was reviewing, and everyone likes to see what bad reviewed places or the ‘worst’ are really like.”

Unlike some influencers, Evans pays for his stays himself.

“I want to experience them from an actual customer’s perspective rather than being gifted them,” he said. “I like to be authentic and honest, but not nasty, as I understand how hard it is to run a business in this day and age.”

During his trips, he creates a series of videos that review the local food, accommodations, and attractions, giving viewers a complete picture of each destination.

@christopherlevans I Got Scammed by the one of the Worst rated Hotels in Wales… I Visited Haven Of Trees in Powys My hotel series continues. Have you visited here? Where shall I stay in wales next? I hardly spent an hour here #Wales #Welsh #hotelreview ♬ original sound – Christopher Lee

Some stays have produced unexpected results. He said: “I’ve been surprised by how many positives each hotel has. Many places I’ve visited have made not only me, but others change their minds about the place.”

On the other end of the spectrum, one booking turned into a hilarious mishap when a hotel turned out to be completely abandoned. “I did book on the day, so it was a bit last minute from me, but that was definitely an experience,” he said, laughing.

He also shares videos exploring Wales’ hidden gems, including natural wonders like Devil’s Bridge in Ceredigion. His expert advice for a budget-friendly Welsh getaway is to explore hidden gems across west Wales, like Barafundle Bay, St Govans Chapel, and the Lilly Ponds, where visitors can enjoy stunning scenery without breaking the bank.

You can keep up to date with his reviews on his TikTok page.

Looking ahead, Evans plans to expand his series, covering the cheapest hotels, then the best-reviewed, and eventually five star stays.