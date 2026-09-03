(THU PM) Tiny pub is named Wales’ Pub of the Year 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

A multi-award-winning pub has been named Wales’ Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Wales CAMRA Pub of the Year 2026 is Mold Alehouse, the winner of the Welsh regional award. The pub is one of 16 finalists vying for the national title of Pub Of The Year.

Pubs in the competition are scored on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, and most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

Since opening in 2016 this micro pub has won many CAMRA awards including the Welsh Pub of the Year 2022 and now 2026.

It has a strong following based on the sound principles of good beer and conversation. It is centrally situated in a Grade II-listed building opposite Daniel Owen Square. The four cask ales always includes a dark beer and there are also five KeyKeg lines and four ciders. Although no food is served, there is a café in the same building, accessed by the same entrance.

Gareth Jones, who runs the business with his wife Rebecca, told WalesOnline that much of the micropub’s charm comes from its simplicity.

“There’s no TV here, no live music, and we don’t serve spirits or food—only snacks,” he explained. He added that a big part of the appeal is that there is always someone around “to have a chat with at any time of the day.”

The building was a café before Gareth and Rebecca took over. Now, the pub is competing for another major industry prize.

Andrea Briers, National Coordinator for the Pub of the Year competition said: “These amazing pubs really are the crème de la crème and I would encourage the public to seek out the winners from across the nations and regions of the UK – they are top-tier pubs serving excellent beer, cider and perry, run by welcoming, hardworking staff.

“It’s also important to support your local all year round. With constant pressure from stubbornly high energy prices, fluctuating running costs and grossly unfair business rates threatening to drown pubs across the UK, it’s vital to get out and support the licensed trade.”

Meanwhile, CAMRA continues to fight for stronger planning protections for pubs in Wales, calling on the Welsh Government to require planning permission to be granted before a pub can be converted into another use or demolished so that communities can have a chance to save their local if developers are trying to get rid of it against their wishes.

See all the regional winners HERE

Mold Alehouse Opening Times

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday – 2pm ‑ 10pm

Thursday – 3pm ‑ 10pm

Friday – 3pm ‑ 10pm

Saturday – 2pm ‑ 10pm

Sunday – 3pm ‑ 9pm

Find out more about Mold Alehouse HERE

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