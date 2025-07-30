Tireless supporter of Welsh culture awarded Eisteddfod’s R Alun Medal

Wenna Bevan Jones, a woman known by generations of residents in her adopted area for her tireless work in promoting Welsh culture, will be the first recipient of the R Alun Medal at this year’s National Eisteddfod.

The medal is awarded to a local benefactor who has made a genuine contribution to supporting, sustaining, and enriching the culture of their local area.

Originally from Montgomery, Wenna has lived in the Llandysul area for over fifty years and has worked diligently, tirelessly, and with great care in the local community. For twenty-five years, she served as a Justice of the Peace and Chair of the Ceredigion Bench. She was a member of the Management Board of Theatr Arad Goch and played a leading role in local feature programmes.

She was a governor at Tregroes Primary School and Dyffryn Teifi School, as well as secretary of the Parent-Teacher Association at both schools. Wenna was the first organiser of the ‘Meals on Wheels’ scheme in rural Llandysul and an active member of the Food Festival committee. She also served as a welcoming officer for artists at the Cnapan Folk Festival.

She founded the Llandysul Reading Circle and was a great supporter of the local Learners’ Society. Upon learning she would receive the R Alun Medal, Wenna said, “It was a shock, but I appreciate the honour because I remember the family in Llanbrynmair – R Alun and his late father, the Reverend Robert Evans. My father was a pharmacist in Machynlleth, and I remember that well.”

As a young girl in Montgomeryshire, Wenna competed in local eisteddfodau. She later trained as a nurse in Birmingham, where she met her husband, Huw. The family moved to Llandysul when Huw took up a post as a psychiatrist at St David’s Hospital, Carmarthen, and Glangwili Hospital.

“He got a job as a psychiatrist, and I decided I needed to get to know the area, so I started going to Merched y Wawr,” she said.

Her commitment to the local community grew from there, and now in her eighties, she continues to support numerous local organisations with dedication and grace. She is the meticulous secretary and conscientious press correspondent for Merched y Wawr Llandysul. Over the years, she has served as branch president, secretary of the Dyfed Committee, and secretary of the Gwenllian Memorial Committee in Cydweli.

She has shown the same dedication to the Glannau Teifi Women’s Dinner Circle, taking on key roles such as president, secretary, and press correspondent. Wenna was also the driving force behind the Llandysul/Plogoneg Twinning Association, welcoming many groups from Brittany to the area.

She has made a notable contribution to the Llandysul Cymrodorion Society, serving as secretary and press correspondent for many years and as a former president. Her membership dates back to the 1960s when she lived in Birmingham.

Wenna is also very active with the local paper Y Garthen, as an inspiring member of the editorial board and an effective local correspondent. She was admitted to the Gorsedd in 2009 for her significant contribution to her area and is a faithful member of Carmel Chapel, helping to organise events under its auspices.

Her nomination for the R Alun Medal stated, “Wenna works quietly and effectively without seeking recognition – and always entirely through the medium of Welsh. She prefers to work behind the scenes and does not seek praise.”

The medal is awarded for the first time in memory of the late Rev. R Alun Evans, a central figure in the development of the Eisteddfod who served on its council for many years. He was honoured as a Fellow in 2007 for a lifetime of service to the National Eisteddfod. He passed away a few days after the 2023 Eisteddfod in Llŷn and Eifionydd, aged 86.

Betsan Moses, Chief Executive of the National Eisteddfod, said, “The award will be presented annually to an individual who, like R Alun, has made a genuine contribution to supporting, sustaining, and enriching the culture of their local area over a significant period. The award will keep R Alun’s name alive on the lips of the people of Wales for generations to come.”

The creation of the award was warmly welcomed by R Alun Evans’s family. His daughter, Betsan Powys, explained, “We are delighted with the idea as it will keep his name alive in the National Eisteddfod, which was such a huge part of his life. We are equally pleased that the award is being presented to someone who has served her community and region.”

Wenna Bevan Jones will be honoured in a special ceremony at the Pavilion on the Eisteddfod Maes at 13:50 on Sunday, 3 August.

The National Eisteddfod Wrecsam will be held in Is-y-Coed from 2–9 August. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: eisteddfod.cymru.

