Tokomololo releases ‘mesmerising’ debut EP

Tokomololo has gone from strength to strength with the release of his first EP, which is as mesmerising as his live shows.

HOSC announced that ‘Cysgod Lliwgar’, Tokomololo’s EP would be released at 17:00 on Thursday 8 May ahead of his highly anticipated live set on the Klust-curated Stage at HWB in FOCUS Wales the same night.

Tokomololo is a solo project from Anglesey, blending hypnotic electronica with evocative Welsh-language lyrics. Live performances center around live looping and vocal manipulation, creating evolving atmospheric textures and danceable grooves inspired by artists like Bonobo, Four Tet, and Joe Goddard.

Here, Tokomololo aka Meilir Tee Evans explains the four tracks on the EP.

Cysgod Lliwgar

‘Cysgod Lliwgar’ (Colourful Shadow) is a song that celebrates the joy and solace of retreating into the wilderness.

Inspired by the rugged beauty of rural north Wales, it captures the exhilaration of solitude in the mountains, sheltered under canvas or nestled in the wild outdoors.

Foley sounds, recorded during these trips, replace traditional percussion elements such as snares, hi-hats, and shakers, grounding the track in its natural origins.

The music flows with a wild, untamed energy, mirroring the vast terrain, while the smooth, calming vocals reflect the narrator’s sense of quiet comfort and belonging amidst the untamed landscape.

‘Enwa’r Gân’ (feat. Poppy Marsh)

A melancholic yet glowing electronica track, ‘Enwa’r Gân’ drifts between memory, loss and celebration. Featuring the stunning vocals of Poppy Marsh — a Welsh learner making her debut in the language — the song captures a sense of loss softened by warmth and shared connection.

With shimmering textures and a rolling groove that nods to Portable and Maribou State, it invites listeners to hold onto fleeting moments and dance until sunrise.

Llanast

A groovy yet blunt electronica track driven by pulsing synths and hypnotic percussion, ‘Llanast’ captures the chaos and strange beauty of self-destruction.

With lyrics that speak of burning it all down and finding comfort in the wreckage, it channels the emotive grit of Moderat and the percussive flair of Jamie xx.

Sylfaen

‘Sylfaen’ (Foundation) is a song that captures the excitement of beginning a new chapter in life, focusing on the shared journey of a couple in their first home.

The lyrics of the first verse evoke the thrill of stepping into an empty room, alive with the possibilities of what it might become. This sense of anticipation is mirrored in the production, with sparse, echoing textures that reflect the emptiness and potential of these newly discovered spaces.

By the second verse, the production evolves with multiple voices playing counter melodies, symbolizing the narrator’s progression into a new stage of life. The song’s warmth reflects the journey of returning to familiar roots while embracing the future.

‘Cysgod Lliwgar’ was released on Thursday 8 May 2025 via HOSC.

