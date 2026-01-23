Tokomololo share new single, Deffro

Ynys Môn electronic music act Tokomololo’s has shared new single, Deffro, today.

Following the announcement of his first tour with Klust last week, Tokomololo steps into 2026 with a sound that moves, evolves, and more importantly, draws the listener into his own ethereal world.

Tokomololo is a solo project from Anglesey’s Meilir Tee Evans, blending hypnotic electronica with evocative Welsh-language lyrics. Live performances center around live looping and vocal manipulation, creating evolving atmospheric textures and danceable grooves inspired by artists like Bonobo, Four Tet, and Joe Goddard.

Tokomololo, explains: “Using the rising sun as a metaphor for change and new beginnings is nothing new, but ‘Deffro’ pushes that idea further by allowing the entire song to embody that transition. A tentative vocal delivery and chirping, dawn-like textures suggest a beginning that isn’t rushed, one that’s allowed to unfold in its own time.

The track starts gently before gradually building towards a screeching, pulsing synth line that initially sits out of time, then slowly locks into rhythm — mirroring the moment the sun fully rises and a new day begins with confidence.”

Tokomololo has gone from strength to strength with the release of his first EP, which is as mesmerising as his live shows.

‘Deffro’ is out from today.