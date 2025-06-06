Tom Jones to celebrate 85th birthday with exclusive premiere of live concert

Sir Tom Jones will celebrate his birthday on Saturday (June 7) with an exclusive premiere of a concert recorded in the US.

The’Live On Soundstage’ show was recorded on 28th of July 2017 in Chicago and will receive its premiere to mark the Welshman’s 85th birthday.

The show will be broadcast on YouTube and sees the music legend delivering an unforgettable performance filled with timeless classics.

A description reads: ‘This show captures Tom Jones’s powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence in an intimate setting.

‘As a special highlight, Alison Krauss is featured on three songs together with Tom Jones.’

Posting on his Facebook page, Sir Tom said: “I’m celebrating my 85th birthday this Saturday! and am thrilled to being sharing a very special concert performance – “Live on Soundstage 2017″ for the first time on my YouTube channel. Join me at 6pm (18:00 BST) for fun, live music and the fantastic Alison Krauss as my musical guest. See you then! ”

Watch the show worldwide HERE

Sir Tom will reflect on his extraordinary life and stellar career in song in an intimate and heartfelt interview to be broadcast this autumn.

Featuring rare, unseen archive footage and visits to places that play a big part in his story, it’s a moving portrait of a national treasure as Tom looks back on the joy and pain of life and loss.

The singing legend revisits the first home he ever owned in a revealing and candid portrait of the life of the Welsh star as part of a new series of In My Own Words.

Made up of intimate first-person testimony and archive, the series of single films showcases great arts stories combined with what the BBC describes as ‘real psychological revelation’.

The acclaimed interview strand celebrates some of the UK’s leading creative minds on BBC One and iPlayer this Autumn.

Tom Jones said of making the programme: “Taking the time to look back at some of the extraordinary things that have happened in my life for In My Own Words has been really enjoyable and thought-provoking.

“Some of the archive I’d not seen before and watching snippets of those past times, places, styles and struggles brought home how lucky I am.

“Being able to spend the day in the first house I ever owned brought back so many memories. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as I did making it!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

