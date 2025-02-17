Tom Jones to headline Bute Park this summer

Welsh music icon Tom Jones has announced that he is heading for the Green Green Grass Of Home as he joins the line up for an exciting new series of gigs at Cardiff’s Bute Park this summer.

The international and multi-award-winning icon, Tom Jones heads to Live at Bute Park on Wednesday August 20, for the series taking place on Coopers Field over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The show is Sir Tom’s only Welsh headline performance on his 2025 Defy Explanation tour.

The appearance at Live at Bute Park marks his headlining return to the Welsh capital after playing to 30,000 fans across three sold shows at Cardiff Castle in summer 2023 – with shows selling out within 10 minutes of going on sale.

Announcing the show today, Tom said: “I love Cardiff and am really looking forward to playing in this beautiful park. The three shows I played at the castle in 2023 were absolutely fantastic, and I’m sure this will be the same — a great summer evening for everyone.”

With a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Tom Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling more than 100 million records and continuing to be an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry.

The legendary powerhouse performer continues to sustain his popularity around the world, captivating audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma.

At the age of 84, Tom has received some of the best reviews of his career for his most recent Ethan Johns-produced albums Surrounded By Time, Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room, and Praise & Blame.

Critics praised both the recorded material and Tom’s performances, highlighting his undeniable and unique talent in both the studio and on stage.

He joins the previously announced electronic music duo Basement Jaxx who will headline Live at Bute Park on Sunday August 24 – with more headliners to be announced

The Live at Bute Park concert series is promoted in a partnership between Cardiff-based DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

During the past two years DEPOT and Cuffe and Taylor have presented almost 30 huge headlining shows at adjacent Cardiff Castle, and prior to this, during the last seven years DEPOT has brought hundreds of acts to Cardiff further cementing the city’s appeal to artists and fans.

With a capacity of up to 15,000 people, Live at Bute Park aims to enhance the offer of outdoor concerts in the city towards the end of summer.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Tom Jones to Coopers Field to launch Live at Bute Park with what will be a stunning show. Tom Jones is without doubt an absolute music legend around the world, and a homecoming show from him on Welsh ground will be a truly memorable experience.”

To find out more about Live at Bute Park and to stay up to date with all announcements head to depotlive.co.uk

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 21 via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

