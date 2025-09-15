Top of the Pops: The Welsh musician up for a prestigious award

A little known Welsh musician has been nominated for a prestigious music award alongside such established names as Bon Iver, Fontaines D.C. and Wet Leg.

Popeth, the project of composer and producer Ynyr Roberts, has been nominated for the PPL Award for the Most Played New Independent Artist at the upcoming AIM Independent Music Awards 2025.

It’s a second bite at the award for the Welsh creative, who was nominated in the same category at least year’s awards.

The musician who is signed to Welsh independent label Côsh Records will join this year’s nominees in a ceremony which will take place at the Roundhouse, Camden, London, on the evening of Tuesday, 23rd September.

“Popeth is a project with an emphasis on collaboration to create Welsh pop music for the world!” said Ynyr. “It’s a progressive and inclusive project that creates bright, upbeat club/dance tracks within an exciting and thriving music scene here in Wales.

“Receiving another AIM Award nomination means so much to me at this early stage of Popeth’s journey, and I hope the attention leads to more opportunities for collaboration and the creation of new, exciting music.”

Ywain Gwynedd, founder of Côsh Records, added: “Popeth is an artist who produces irresistibly catchy pop melodies. Most of the tracks have provided a platform for new artists to sing and shine, using the songs as a springboard to launch their own solo careers. This collaborative ethos – giving other artists the opportunity to voice the music – has made Popeth an exciting artist to follow. We’re looking forward to seeing what happens next!”

Gee Davy, CEO of AIM, commented: “As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Independent Music Awards, I’m inspired by the extraordinary creativity flowing from the UK’s independent music community.

“Every year, our sector delivers music that speaks to hearts, minds and dancing feet – and this year’s nominees are no exception. Our panel of tastemakers has curated a spectacular selection from the vast array of submissions. This is only a glimpse of the immense talent and variety within the scene, but showcases the fearless artistry that defines this community.

“Independence in music means freedom to create, innovate and build careers and businesses on our own terms. The independent sector is where culture meets commercial success, and our 2025 nominees perfectly embody that intersection. I look forward to celebrating their achievements at what promises to be a truly special edition of the Awards.”

The Awards is organised by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), the industry body which exclusively represents and champions the UK’s independent music community. AIM thanks its partners and sponsors who help to make The Independent Music Awards possible: BBC Introducing, Merlin, PPL, Amazon Music and VEVO.

The full list of AIM Awards 2025 nominees:

Innovator Award

Cosey Fanni Tutti *WINNER*

Best Live Performer

Alison Moyet (Cooking Vinyl)

Elles Bailey (Cooking Vinyl)

Ayanna Witter-Johnson (Hill and Gully Records)

Shed Seven (Cooking Vinyl) *WINNER*

Wunderhorse (Communion Records)

Best Independent Video (in association with VEVO)

Bricknasty – Vinland (FAMM)

Black Honey – Psycho (Foxfive Records)

Fontaines D.C. – In The Modern World (XL Recordings)

Ezra Collective – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing Ft. Yazmin Lacey (Partisan Records)

Wet Leg – Catch These Fists (Domino Recording Co.)

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist

Fat Dog (Domino Recording Co)

First Time Flyers (Lookout Mountain)

IN PARALLEL (Method 808)

NDOTZ (Chosen Flystr8)

Popeth (Recordiau Cosh Records)

Best Independent Label

Because Music

Communion Records

Modern Sky UK

Transgressive

XL Recordings

Best Independent Record Store

Art Beats (Saffron Walden)

A Slice of Vinyl (Gosport)

Raven Records (Camden, London)

Spinning Around Records (Wellington, Telford)

Wax & Beans (Bury)

Best Creative Campaign

NQ Records and Aitch (‘4’)

Jagjaguwar and Bon Iver (‘SABLE, fABLE’)

XL Recordings and Fontaines D.C. (‘Romance’)

The Leaf Label and Snapped Ankles (‘Hard Times Furious Dancing’)

Transgressive and SOPHIE (‘SOPHIE’)

Best Boutique Label (in association with Qobuz)

AD 93

Clasico Records

Flystr8

Submarine Cat Records

Untitled (recs)

Independent Music Champion in association with PRS

Bandcamp *WINNER*

Best Independent Track

anaiis, Grupo Cosmo – ‘B.P.E’ (5dB Records)

Ezra Collective, Yazmin Lacey – ‘God Gave Me Feet For Dancing’ (Partisan Records)

JIALING – ‘FREAKY HORNS’ (Clasico Records)

Jim Legxacy – ‘father’ (XL Recordings)

Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre – ‘Loving You’ (FAMM)

Miso Extra, Metronomy – ‘Good Kisses’ (Transgressive)

Orla Gartland – ‘Mine’ (New Friends Music)

Wet Leg – ‘Catch These Fists’ (Domino)

Wunderhorse – ‘The Rope’ (Communion Records)

Yannis & The Yaw, Tony Allen – ‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’ (Transgressive)

Best Independent Album

Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE (Jagjaguwar)

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching (Partisan Records)

Fontaines DC – Romance (XL Recordings)

Hope Tala – Hope Handwritten (Big Family Music)

John Glacier – Like A Ribbon (Young)

Maverick Sabre – Burn The Right Things Down (FAMM)

Moonchild Sanelly – Full Moon (Transgressive)

Nala Sinephro – Endlessness (Warp Records)

Oklou – Choke Enough (Because Music / True Panther Records)

TAAHLIA – Gramarye (untitled (recs))

UK Independent Breakthrough (in association with Amazon Music)

corto.alto (Ninja Tune previously New Soil)

Fat Dog (Domino Recording Co.)

Glass Beams (Ninja Tune)

Hope Tala (Big Family Music)

Sara Landry (HEKATE Records)

Best Independent EP/Mixtape

Fcukers – Baggy$$ (Technicolour)

MRCY – VOLUME 1 (Dead Oceans)

Nectar Woode – Head Above Water (Communion Records)

Shygirl – Club Shy Room 2 (Because Music)

Zino Vinci – The Late Bloomer ( Believe UK)

Best Independent Remix

Boy Harsher Remix – Nilufer Yanya – ‘Just A Western’ (Ninja Tune)

D’Monk Remix – Rosie Lowe – ‘Gratitudes’ (Blue Flowers Music)

Jorg Kunning Bicton Barns Remix – Koreless – ‘Seven’ (Young)

Tatyana Remix – Home Counties – ‘Uptight’ (Submarine Cat Records)

Tower Block 1 – Fat Dog – ‘Peace Song’ (Domino Recording Co.)

One To Watch

anaiis (5dB Records)

BINA. (TLD Records)

Chloe Qisha (VLF Records /Are You Serious Records)

Cristale (Believe)

Fcukers (Ninja Tune)