Tour of town’s night market highlights street food and local makers

Amelia Jones

Street food vendors and traders bring a lively evening atmosphere to a market town’s popular night market.

The farmers market is held in Abergavenny on the last Thursday of each month, running from 5pm to 9pm.

The market features a range of street food traders offering cuisines from around the world, with food trucks serving everything from savoury dishes to sweet treats.

Food traders at recent markets have included: Little Dragon Pizza, The Dugout Cafe and Bar, Mr Gyro, The Hungry Cowboy, Loaded Sausage Co, The Roti Shack and Antur Brew Co.

Alongside the street food vendors, visitors can also browse a selection of stalls selling crafts, gifts and handmade goods.

Shoppers can find a variety of items from local makers, including handmade jewellery, mugs and locally produced chutneys, giving visitors the chance to pick up unique items while exploring the market.

The evening event has become a popular attraction for both residents and visitors, with people gathering to enjoy food, browse stalls and spend time in the town centre.

Content creators Leigh and Emma, from ‘Adventures with Leigh and Emma’, recently gave viewers a tour of the market, showcasing some of the food stalls and traders on offer.

Alongside the tour, they said: “We headed over to the Abergavenny Night Market and it’s well worth a visit!

“It takes place every last Thursday of the month from 5pm–9pm, and there’s so much to choose from. The atmosphere is really friendly, with vendors both inside and outside offering everything from savoury bites to sweet treats (and everything in between!).

“If you haven’t been yet, get it in your diary for April — you won’t be disappointed!”

The night market aims to create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, bringing together local traders, food vendors and the community for an evening event in the town.

With a mix of street food, craft stalls and a lively atmosphere, the market continues to draw crowds looking to enjoy an evening out while supporting local businesses.