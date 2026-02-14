Town crier tradition reimagined in Aberystwyth for Valentine’s Day

Adam Johannes

A centuries old tradition is being given a bold new twist this Valentine’s Day, as academics and performers in west Wales reimagine the role of the town crier to celebrate women whose voices are often unheard.

The project, led by theatre maker Dr Louise Ritchie of Aberystwyth University, sees a group of female performers, known as the “Aber Criers,” take to the streets in a colourful and unconventional revival of the historic role.

Town criers date back to medieval times, when they were the main way news was shared with the public. At a time when many could not read or write, criers would ring bells and make official announcements in town squares and streets, often dressed in elaborate ceremonial clothing, including red and gold coats, white breeches, black boots and tricorn hats.

Today the role is largely symbolic, with many towns keeping the tradition alive through festivals, charity events and competitions. But the new project, titled Er Mwyn Dyn / For Crying Out Loud, aims to change who gets to speak publicly, and whose stories are heard.

Dressed in gold sequins, pushing a golden shopping trolley and carrying bells, the Aber Criers have been collecting stories and messages from the public while publicly “crying out” the experiences of women deserving recognition.

The trolley doubles as a postbox, inviting people to submit love letters celebrating women who have made a difference in their lives.

Over a hundred letters have already been received, and on Valentine’s Day each one will be read aloud as the performers move through the town.

The marathon day of “crying” begins at Aberystwyth Arts Centre at 10.30 am on Saturday 14 February, before the group makes its way down Penglais Hill and into the town centre, sharing messages celebrating women’s lives and contributions.

Communication

Dr Ritchie, from Aberystwyth University’s Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies, said town criers once played a vital role in shaping public life and communication, long before newspapers, radio or social media existed.

“For centuries, town criers played a fascinating role in their communities, serving as the lifeline of public communication,” she said.

“Their bold presence, bell ringing and ceremonial dress made them instantly recognisable, but it was their ability to shape how information spread – and to help maintain order, unity and shared knowledge – that made them truly indispensable.”

She added that the new project challenges the traditional image of the town crier as a male figure of authority, visibility and public voice.

“Our project reimagines this tradition as an act of collective recognition, shifting focus to the wider appreciation we hold for women in our lives, in all their roles and contributions.”

“These cries – joyful, humorous, heartfelt or defiant – form a living chorus honouring women whose contributions are often overlooked in homes, workplaces and communities.”

The project began at the end of January to coincide with Santes Dwynwen, Wales’ patron saint of love, and has already drawn attention from locals and visitors curious about the striking street performances.

The celebrations continue beyond Valentine’s Day, with a newly commissioned piece by emerging Welsh writer Courtney Olwen set to be performed on International Women’s Day, 8 March. Inspired by the submitted letters, the work will form a collective love letter to the women of Aberystwyth.

Er Mwyn Dyn / For Crying Out Loud is part of a wider programme celebrating Aberystwyth Ceredigion’s recent recognition as a UNESCO City of Literature.