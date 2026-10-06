Toy giant to open pioneering ‘Generation 6’ store in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

A new store will open in the Welsh capital this weekend promising an increased selection of popular toys and games.

Toy shop retailer, The Entertainer, has revealed that its new Cardiff store will open following a transformative relocation.

The Entertainer will officially open its new 4,500 sq. ft store in St David’s Cardiff on Saturday 10 October 2026 offering an enhanced experience with a fresh look and feel and the chain’s first full-size pilot of its new ‘DropZone’ collectibles concept.

The store – The Entertainer’s first of its new Generation 6 format – will provide Cardiff’s shoppers with an increased selection of popular toys and games – including favourites such as LEGO, Marvel, Pokémon, Bluey, Funko Pop, Hot Wheels, and GuiGui, along with trending toys such as Squishy Dumplings, and the retailer’s own-brand ranges Early Learning Centre, Meccano and the soft-toy sensation Yummy Buddies.

LEGO enthusiasts can get “hands-on” in a dedicated area to create new model designs and enjoy a special ‘selfie window’ for families and friends to capture long-lasting memories.

The store will also have a dedicated Early Learning Centre zone for parents and grandparents to immerse themselves in the benefits of developmental toys while the kids enjoy playing with the sensory play wall, Happyland play table and a range of children’s books to keep little ones entertained.

To celebrate opening day, customers can enjoy free face painting from 10 to 12pm and a money-can’t buy opportunity to meet and receive a gift from popular pups, Bluey and Muffin, from 11am to 3pm.

The Entertainer is also partnering with local children’s charity, Sparkle, to facilitate a once-in-a-lifetime trolley dash experience to fill up a trolley with as many toys as possible.

The Entertainer’s relocated St Davids store is the retailer’s ninth opening in the last 12 months and follows hot on the heels of its opening in Manchester’s Trafford Centre last month.

Andrew Murphy OBE, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Entertainer, said: “Following our incredibly successful opening at Trafford Centre, we’re thrilled to announce the arrival of our new Cardiff store, opening this weekend.

“We’re evolving our range and our customer proposition at pace meaning that, just 18 months and 8 new stores after launching our Generation 5 store concept, we’ve added so many new products and in-store features that we’re already onto Generation 6.

“Our existing Cardiff store was already one of our most successful, but this relocation to St David’s Grand Arcade, increased space, the addition of DropZone collectibles and a dedicated ELC space finally gives the city the toy shop it really deserves. We look forward to welcoming families in to enjoy everything our new Cardiff toy shop has to offer, and to sharing more exciting store openings very soon.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s, said: “The opening of The Entertainer’s new store at St David’s is a brilliant addition which offers even more choice to our guests. With its fantastic range of toys, games, and entertainment for all ages, we’re sure it will be a popular spot for families and collectors alike.

“We pride ourselves on delivering a diverse mix of brands and experiences, and The Entertainer’s new store further strengthens our family-friendly offering and gives guests even more reasons to enjoy a day out at St David’s.”

For more information on The Entertainer and to shop online, visit www.thetoyshop.com.

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