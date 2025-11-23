Track by track: Rhi Jorj shares new album, Ysgafn

Stephen Price

Welsh singer-songwriter, Rhi Jorj has returned to music following a ‘life-changing’ health diagnosis with the release of her newest musical project, ‘Ysgafn’.

With the new project already receiving wide acclaim, from today, Rhi has also released a CD which were will have its first airing at the album’s official launch in Llangywer Hall tonight (22 November).

There are 12 songs on the new album including the touching Marrakesh which Rhi has described as being “magical with a cool rhythm that wraps around you”.

Rhian was the lead singer for the band Amledd ac Ust and has performed on a few stages in the past – this is her first solo album under her stage name Rhi Jorj

Rhi was diagnosed with the rare disease Addison’s in Easter 2023 and it was a world-changing moment, leading her to leave her job in education to recover, get stronger and adapt to living with the condition.

She returned to music quite naturally and began a journey of composing alternative songs, healing through the process.

She now composes and performs regularly, and this has become an integral part of her life.

She has the enthusiastic support of her husband Billy Thompson, who performs on the violin on a few tracks on the album. He also produces Rhian’s work in their Thompsound Music studio in Bala.

Rhian is currently unsigned, with no label backing, so has released Ysgafn independently – which adds extra challenges when promoting and raising awareness of her work. To this end, Rhi can be seen quite a lot on social media promoting her music to her ever-growing fan base.

Performing live is very important to her, especially after a difficult few years, but Rhi and the band are travelling around Wales – from Llangywer to Bangor, Rhandirmwyn to Pontypridd, doing all they can to get her new music to reach audiences across the nation.

Here, Rhian gives some insight into Ysgafn track by track…

Cam Wrth Gam

In our lives, we have all faced or will face cruelty, and that can come in many different forms. I’m trying to extend a hand here to anyone who feels hopeless. I say that there is always someone there willing to offer help in the dark times.

Step by step it is possible to move forward and create a better future. It also mentions how nature is such a source of inspiration for healing and how lucky we are in Wales to have it in abundance.

Cân Llyn Tegid

I was brought up in Bala in a house near the Bronwydd mountain which looks down over the lake. It was an incredibly beautiful view with the lake looking different every day and although a number of houses have now been built below my parents’ house the view is just as special.

I now live about a hundred yards from Llyn Tegid and when I came out of hospital in ’23 the recovery and strengthening was with one goal in mind, namely to be able to walk to the lake once again.

When I managed to do it, I felt a great sense of closeness and warmth to the place and so much gratitude – and this is the song from that experience. I was incredibly emotional singing it at first, but now it’s like a testament to the developments in my life so far, both musically and in terms of my health.

Cysgodi yn y Coed

I love nature and trees in particular – I’ve always admired their beauty and majesty. I walked towards a mountain near Y Wenallt one fine day, having to hide for quite a long time to get stronger.

Lying in the dry leaves and looking up until I began to wonder what wisdom a message from these trees to the world of today would hold – then the phrase “get back to your roots” became apparent to me.

The world isn’t an easy place to be in these days – perhaps turning to the trees and returning to our roots offers comfort in this turbulent time. The words and the melody I hope, highlight the magical power of the trees around us.

Marrakesh

I have one close friend from my school days – Fiona Dolben, and I am extremely grateful to her for her friendship; we’ve been through a lot and still laugh at every opportunity.

We had both always dreamed of going to Marrakesh, and when the opportunity arose and I wanted to prove to myself that it was possible, we set off for the distant city. If you get the chance to go – go straight away.

It’s a unique experience where all the senses are feasted and the people there are close to you and incredibly kind. Billy, my husband, has produced all my songs but I think this one is a favourite of mine because the sounds of the city on the track in the song enchant me and take me back there every time.

Melyn

I’m a person who enjoys all the seasons but this year I was desperate to see Spring. When it arrived, what a feast of yellow, and for some reason, more yellow than usual.

I wrote the song thinking about the Gorse, the Poppies and the Daffodils and then a little message that flowers as a gift to put in a bottle or a vase are always a good idea to show appreciation.

This is the only live recording on the album and we were featured performing Melyn on the programme Da Prynhawn back in April.

Sut mae’r hanner arall yn byw

I was desperate this year to see Bob Dylan’s new film and was lucky enough to get Fiona to go with me one afternoon. I enjoyed every moment and on the way home Dyl – another dear school friend – asked where we’d been.

After I told him he said, ‘Bishop – how the other half live.’ That’s the seed of this song and then it developed into being about a girl struggling to hold two ends of a rope together.

Times are hard for many and a glimmer of hope that things will get better and that there is hope to lift the heart is incredibly important.

Dawnsio yn y Gwynt

This is a song for anyone who has lost someone close to them, and I count myself among them.

The emphasis here is on how thinking of the memories fills the mind and heart, and is a great comfort.

Here I have created a happy and energetic tune, contradicting the undertow of grief, because it is possible to “Dance in the wind” and live with the memories, even though that is not always easy. The tune is full of energy, joy and exuberance and is a celebration of life.

Amser

Amse tells the story of being on a trolley in hospital here when I couldn’t walk back in Easter ’23. Time passed in a remarkably slow way and it was as if I were in another world.

Every word in the song is true and it was a very cathartic experience to write it. This was one of the first songs and Bill composed it on the guitar and I wrote the melody and the lyrics.

It means a lot to me because the time since the song was written is long past now and I feel so lucky to be able to sing and perform my songs around the country now, especially this one.

Caws

This one’s a lot of fun – written for Eli Dulson who loves cheese more than anyone else on the planet! I also see a cheese sandwich as the thing to have if you need any comfort, and the best thing on a picnic or anywhere, to be honest! Cheese forever!

Disgleiria

The message in Disgleiria, which means to Shine, is a simple one but very close to my heart. We all have a talent and unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, sometimes not every talent is used or seen. Disgleiria sends a strong message that everyone should have the opportunity to Shine – and that at any stage of life.

I completely lost my self-confidence back in ’23 and I received help to find it again and get vocal guidance from Sion Goronwy – a star of a bloke. Everyone deserves the chance to discover their purpose and passion in life and to use it.

Edrych i Lawr

This message is to look up from the technical machines that try to control our lives – “It’s so easy to live your life looking down – lift your head, no conversation, no smile, no reality.

I admit I’m one of those people who take my phone everywhere without thinking. They’ve been designed to be addictive – is it possible for us to learn to protect our youth more from this addictive technology?

My mother-in-law, who is 92 but totally fab and very young at heart, has tried to put all our phones in a box when we as a family visit her – good on her – more focus for me!

Dos i’r Uchelderau

Many people try to please and do things for others in life, and this has a harmful effect on them, as they themselves are the ones who always come last.

This is permission to put yourself first at times – to say “No” and to set protective boundaries – and not to feel guilty about it.

The “Highs” is the place where self-sufficiency and self-worth exist, without an ounce of guilt or shame. A place to celebrate who you are and to be proud of your life. Time to turn the music up and dance. Yay!

Listen to Ysgafn on all streaming platforms, or purchase and support Rhi directly via Bandcamp

Keep up to date with updates from Rhi Jorj on her website and Instagram

Confirmed gigs

22 November – Llangywer Hall

28 November – Clwb y Bont – Pontypridd:

5 December – Canolfan Ucheldre, Caergybi

13 December – Market Hall – Ruthin