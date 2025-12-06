Traditional Welsh festivities take centre stage at St Fagans

St Fagans National Museum of History have shared a sneak peak at their festive performances taking place on weekends throughout December.

The museum is hosting performances by Cwmni Dawns Werin Cardydd of the Mari Lwyd and the Hunting of the Wren on the 6-7 and 13-14 December.

“No wrens will be harmed!” The museum assured, as they detailed the events, the decorations on their historic buildings, the festive food and drink available in the restaurant, and a visit from a ‘special Christmas character’ to spot while walking around.

The Mari Lwyd, or the ‘Grey Mare’, is a horse-figure traditionally carried through Welsh towns by wassail-singing groups at Christmas.

Gaining popularity in the 19th century particularly in south Wales, the Mari Lwyd is made up of real horse’s skull decorated with ribbons and glass bottle eyes.

With its lower jaw on a spring and a white cape to disguise the carrier, the ghostly figure is brought to life to go door to door, sing festive songs, and best inhabitants in poetry so it can be allowed inside.

Known as the ‘pwnco’, this poetry contest traditionally involved improvised and mischievous rhymes and verses. Mari Lwyd was usually allowed to win, as bringing the mare into the house was good luck for the following year.

“The Mari does not hunt alone, for depending on the area and the amount of people in the wassailing party, she can be joined by an array of other characters named Punch and Judy, the Sergeant and the Merryman,” the museum explains.

“Once inside, the entertainment continued with the Mari running around neighing and snapping its jaws, creating havoc, and frightening the children, while the Leader pretended to try to restrain it.”

“The participants would be rewarded with food and drink, and sometimes received a gift of money as well. The visit concluded with a traditional farewell song.”

Traditionally taking place in the New Year, St Fagans have brought the Hunting of the Wren forward for their festive season.

This custom involved, unsurprisingly, catching a wren and putting it in a wooden cafe shaped as a cottage and decorated with ribbons.

The bird, proclaimed the ‘King of the Birds’ in traditional songs, would be carried through a village or town, with its captors given food and money for Christmas.

For more information on the free Christmas events taking place at St Fagans at 11am and 2pm on Saturday 6 and 13, and 1pm and 3pm on Sunday 7 and 14 December, visit their site here.