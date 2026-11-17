Nation.Cymru staff

The BBC has released a trailer for the three-part The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special, continuing the story of Mary Bennet following the events of the first ten episodes. Produced by Bad Wolf for the BBC and BritBox North America, production wrapped this summer in Wales.

The Christmas special sees Ella Bruccoleri (Down Cemetery Road, Wicker) and Dónal Finn (Young Sherlock, SAS Rogue Heroes) returning as the newly-wed Mary and Tom Hayward. The tenth episode of the series saw Mary agreeing to wed Tom – but with marriage comes a new identity, and the question remains: who will Mary become as Mrs Hayward? But just as Mary begins this new chapter, an unexpected visitor from her past arrives at her door in need of her help…

Also returning are Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) as Mrs. Bennet, Tanya Reynolds (Ted Lasso, Sex Education) as Caroline Bingley, Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Girlfriend) as Mr. Ryder, Varada Sethu (Doctor Who, Andor) as Ann Baxter, Poppy Gilbert (My Oxford Year, Chloe) as Lizzie Darcy, Maddie Close (Sunflower Child) as Jane Bingley, Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, COBRA) as Lydia Wickham, Molly Wright (The A Word, APOSTASY) as Kitty Buncock, and Anna Fenton-Garvey (The Nevers) as Charlotte Collins. Nerys Amber Stocks (Out There, Mammoth) also joins the cast as Mary’s housemaid Lucy.

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen), who wrote nine of the 10 episodes of the series, has written all three additional episodes. Asim Abbasi (Cake) has returned to direct. The Other Bennet Sister is based on the book by Janice Hadlow.

The Other Bennet Sister special is commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One and Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, BBC Studios, for BritBox North America. The executive producers are Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Jess O’Riordan for BritBox, Sarah Quintrell and Janice Hadlow. The special has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf’s Managing Director, Dan McCulloch and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Rasmussen.

Produced by Cardiff-based Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, Industry), the three-part special will air exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. In the US and Canada, it will be available exclusively on BritBox.

Bad Wolf is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Sony Pictures Television distribute The Other Bennet Sister internationally.