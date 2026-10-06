Traitors favourite plots Cardiff Date on ‘massive’ European tour

Nation Cymru staff

One of the leading celebrities in this year’s much-loved Celebrity Traitors is set to visit Cardiff next year as part of a huge European tour.

James Blunt will embark on his UK and European Airplane Mode Tour in spring 2027 to celebrate his new album, Airplane Mode, which is released on 6 November.

The UK leg runs from late March through early April 2027, featuring major stops such as Leeds, Birmingham, and Newcastle, alongside performances at Glasgow, Manchester’s Co-op Live, London’s The O2 Arena, Cardiff, Bournemouth, and Brighton.

Stopping off at the Utilita Arena, Cardiff, the Welsh date takes place on Tuesday 6 April 2027.

The European run features dates in Luxembourg, Belgium, and the Netherlands, continuing through France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and concluding this leg in Berlin

Blunt is an English singer, songwriter and musician, known for his songs “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover” and his witty social media presence.

As a British Army captain in the aftermath of the Kosovo War, Blunt was involved in the British refusal to engage Russian troops at Pristina Airport.

After leaving the army, he rose to fame in 2004 with the release of his debut album Back to Bedlam, achieving worldwide fame with the singles “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover”.

His first album had sold over 12 million copies worldwide by December 2009, topping the UK Albums Chart and peaking at number two in the US.

“You’re Beautiful” reached number one in thirteen countries, including the UK and the US. Back to Bedlam was the best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK, and is one of the best-selling albums in UK chart history.

Blunt’s second album, All the Lost Souls, released in 2007, reached number one in twelve countries. He went on to release a further five albums, at intervals of approximately three years: Some Kind of Trouble (2010), Moon Landing (2013), The Afterlove (2017), Once Upon a Mind (2019) and Who We Used to Be (2023).

As of 2021, Blunt had sold over 23 million albums worldwide.He has received several awards, including two Brit Awards—winning Best British Male in 2006—two MTV Video Music Awards and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as receiving five Grammy Award nominations and an Honorary Doctorate of Music in 2016 from the University of Bristol.

Airplane Mode

Promotion for the tour reads: “Get ready for take-off when James Blunt releases his exhilarating new album Airplane Mode, November 6th on Atlantic Records.

“To celebrate, he’s announced a massive European tour. The UK leg kicks off in Leeds March 26th and finishes in Brighton April 8th and includes a return visit to London’s 02 Arena April 4th.

“Airplane Mode features the breezy first single ‘Tastes Like Summer’ and eleven other tales of life’s colourful journey, including ‘Weight Of It All’, which poignantly tells the tale of modern-day pressures on human life. Other highlights include the epic track ‘Circles’, which is destined to become a Blunt classic, along with the infectious groove of ‘Oh Daisy’, and the emotional rawness of ‘Modern Love’.

“It’s a return to form for an artist who continually surprises. “Somewhere back there, I lost my way, but found it again in a studio in Banbury,” he says of Pig Music Studios where most of the album was recorded.

“Airplane Mode was recorded with James’ brilliant long-standing live band and it greatly benefits from it. You can catch James and his band on tour next year.”

Find out more or buy tickets for the Utilita Arena concert on Tuesday 6 April 2027 here.

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