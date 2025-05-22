Traitors star and Sarra Elgan join S4C’s Urdd National Eisteddfod presenting team

With just days to go until the Urdd National Eisteddfod Dur a Môr 2025, S4C has announced its presenting team for the coverage of the festival, as well as additional ways to catch up online with the competing.

All Eisteddfod programmes will also be available with English subtitles to ensure they are accessible to all audiences.

This year’s Eisteddfod will be held at Margam Park in Port Talbot. Kicking off a full week of broadcasting on Friday 23 May, Sarra Elgan will host Croeso i’r Eisteddfod (Welcome to the Eisteddfod), introducing viewers to her home ground.

Elen Wyn, star of BBC One’s Traitors series, also joins the presenting team on S4C’s social media platforms throughout the week.

Last year, S4C’s social media content from Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2024 was viewed over 5 million times, establishing it as one of the most popular ways for audiences to get a flavour of the festival experience.

Trystan Ellis-Morris and Heledd Cynwal will return to lead the daily broadcasts, joined by Alun Williams and Lily Beau broadcasting from the Maes (Eisteddfod field), with Mari Lovgreen supporting the enthusiastic competitors on the results stage.

“Beauty, spirit and community”

Sarra Elgan said: “I’m delighted that the Urdd National Eisteddfod – Europe’s largest youth festival – is being held in the area where I grew up.

“It has been a special experience to share the beauty, spirit and community of the area which is so close to my heart, in the opening programme. I’m looking forward to visiting the Eisteddfod and experience the excitement of the event next week. Good luck to everyone who’s competing.”

Elen Wyn added:: “I was thrilled when I was offered the chance to present on S4C’s social platforms this year during Urdd Eisteddfod week. I’ve competed in the Girls’ Solo competition every year since primary school, and this is the first year I’m too old to compete – so I’m looking forward to being part of the festival in a different way this time!

“The Eisteddfod is very close to my heart as it’s such a unique way of celebrating our culture in Wales. Being able to share the fun, the talent, and the behind-the-scenes moments will be a real pleasure.”

A New Way to Catch Up

S4C will broadcast live from the Maes from 10.30am until 6.30pm, with a programme of highlights every evening at 8:00pm. All programmes will be available on demand on Clic and BBC iPlayer, with English subtitles.

S4C will stream all competitions from the Red, White and Green Pavilions from 8:00am until the end of the competing each day on Clic. For the first time, it will also be possible to spool back and rewatch the stream on Clic on desktop devices.

The streams will remain available for three days after the competitions, and viewers will be able to spool back within that time by watching on a desktop or laptop. All streams will appear in the ‘Our Picks’ section at the top of the Clic homepage.

On the Field (Maes)

For those visiting the Maes at Margam Park, there will be an opportunity to enjoy exclusive previews of new series’ in the S4C stand as well as enjoying a silent disco.

With the Euros approaching, S4C will be challenging visitors to the tent to cycle the distance from Wales to Switzerland by the end of the week.

For younger and older children, Cyw and Stwnsh shows will be taking place in Yr Adlen.

To see a full schedule of all shows, as well as information about all events taking place in the S4C tent, visit https://s4c.urdd.cymru/en/

